Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Related
KMBC.com
Local nonprofit looking for donations to give Christmas presents to children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one, especially children. A local group is working to make sure children of homicide victims feel loved this holiday season. It's been 10 years since Sunnie Carney lost her dad to gun violence....
1 adult transported, 2 dogs perish in Kansas Avenue fire
One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.
KMBC.com
Kansas City LGBTQ community holding vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City are denouncing the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 25 more injured. Local community leaders are holding a vigil at Fountain Haus, one of Kansas City’s...
KCCI.com
'The house is on fire': Boy raises alarm, helps family escape burning home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A family in Kansas was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. Jeff Jennings, his wife, and their three grandchildren were all at home when fire broke out before 6 a.m. Jennings' 10-year-old grandson, Jason, heard the glass breaking...
WIBW
Very Cold Again Saturday And A Rain Chance On Thanksgiving
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
KMBC.com
Jackson County families celebrate 'National Adoption Day'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Family Court is celebrating National Adoption Day one day early with families making it official. "He came to us and it was a good gift, a good gift from God," said Auston Mavis, who adopted his son three-year-old son Russell. The Mavis...
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KMBC.com
Police seek missing child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Jayvan Scott was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue. He's listed as a possible runaway. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants...
opkansas.org
Ash Tree Removal Program
A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
Ottawa police warn of fake Facebook posts
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department are warning residents about false Facebook posts. The OPD say there have been several posts to community pages with false information within the area. OPD posted a screenshot of a post claiming to be a silver alert, but OPD says it was not true. The police department is […]
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
Police remind drivers not to leave cars unattended
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the weather is getting colder, the Topeka Police Department is reminding Topekans to not leave their unattended cars running. Letting your car warm up while you get ready for work also leaves vehicles susceptible to having it stolen, TPD said. Police respond to many vehicle thefts that had been left running […]
Tiny Tim is available for adoption ahead of the holidays
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Tim is recovering after being hit by a car and losing one leg, but the Lawrence Humane Society assures you that hasn’t slowed this pup down. “Our medical team is fantastic, our veterinary team did the amputation last Monday,” Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society said. After being hit by […]
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
Comments / 0