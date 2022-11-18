ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Very Cold Again Saturday And A Rain Chance On Thanksgiving

Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Jackson County families celebrate 'National Adoption Day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Family Court is celebrating National Adoption Day one day early with families making it official. "He came to us and it was a good gift, a good gift from God," said Auston Mavis, who adopted his son three-year-old son Russell. The Mavis...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Police seek missing child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Jayvan Scott was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue. He's listed as a possible runaway. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants...
KANSAS CITY, MO
opkansas.org

Ash Tree Removal Program

A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Ottawa police warn of fake Facebook posts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department are warning residents about false Facebook posts. The OPD say there have been several posts to community pages with false information within the area. OPD posted a screenshot of a post claiming to be a silver alert, but OPD says it was not true. The police department is […]
OTTAWA, KS
WIBW

Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Police remind drivers not to leave cars unattended

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the weather is getting colder, the Topeka Police Department is reminding Topekans to not leave their unattended cars running. Letting your car warm up while you get ready for work also leaves vehicles susceptible to having it stolen, TPD said. Police respond to many vehicle thefts that had been left running […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Tiny Tim is available for adoption ahead of the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Tim is recovering after being hit by a car and losing one leg, but the Lawrence Humane Society assures you that hasn’t slowed this pup down. “Our medical team is fantastic, our veterinary team did the amputation last Monday,” Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society said. After being hit by […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
LEAWOOD, KS

