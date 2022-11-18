ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS LA

Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert

An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
TheDailyBeast

‘See You on the Other Side’: Texas Man Sobs as He's Executed For Strangling His Mother to Death

A Texas inmate convicted of fatally strangling his mother after an argument nearly two decades ago was put to death on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. Tracy Beatty, 61, was administered a lethal injection at 6:22 p.m. in Texas’ Huntsville Unit, according to state criminal justice officials. He was declared dead 17 minutes later. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning had declined to grant an appeal from Beatty’s lawyers to block the execution. “Yes, I just want to thank... I don’t want to leave you, baby, see you when you get there,” Beatty said in a final...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Suspect Identified in Gay Nightclub Massacre

7:20 AM PT -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the suspect as 22-year-old male Anderson Lee Aldrich. Chief Adrian Vasquez says initial evidence shows the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting. At least two brave individuals inside confronted the suspect and fought him in order to prevent further killings.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
hotnewhiphop.com

University Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Franctic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before Murders

Kaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed. The brutal killing of four University of Idaho students earlier this month has left the world in total shock. Currently, police continue to investigate the crime. At the same time, the families of the young adults who were victims of the killing have been speaking out, some of them sharing harrowing details about what happened on that fateful night.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
NBC News

NBC News

