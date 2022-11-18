Read full article on original website
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
Three women including a grandmother are found stabbed to death at New York City home: Cops hunt for 'family member' who fled at 5am
A mom, her daughter and disabled step-daughter were found fatally stabbed in the neck in a New York City home early on Friday morning as police search for a suspect, who is the relative of one of the women. Police are searching for a relative of in connection with the...
Advocate
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
‘See You on the Other Side’: Texas Man Sobs as He's Executed For Strangling His Mother to Death
A Texas inmate convicted of fatally strangling his mother after an argument nearly two decades ago was put to death on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. Tracy Beatty, 61, was administered a lethal injection at 6:22 p.m. in Texas’ Huntsville Unit, according to state criminal justice officials. He was declared dead 17 minutes later. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning had declined to grant an appeal from Beatty’s lawyers to block the execution. “Yes, I just want to thank... I don’t want to leave you, baby, see you when you get there,” Beatty said in a final...
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
TMZ.com
Suspect Identified in Gay Nightclub Massacre
7:20 AM PT -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the suspect as 22-year-old male Anderson Lee Aldrich. Chief Adrian Vasquez says initial evidence shows the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting. At least two brave individuals inside confronted the suspect and fought him in order to prevent further killings.
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
hotnewhiphop.com
University Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Franctic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before Murders
Kaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed. The brutal killing of four University of Idaho students earlier this month has left the world in total shock. Currently, police continue to investigate the crime. At the same time, the families of the young adults who were victims of the killing have been speaking out, some of them sharing harrowing details about what happened on that fateful night.
Sinaloa cartel wives married to Pedro, Margarito Flores dealt legal blow
Their husbands were key informants against drug kingpin El Chapo. Now, the wives are fighting money-laundering charges that could land them in prison.
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
