Report: Chelsea Could Sign Memphis Depay In January

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2gh1_0jGKLDkM00

Chelsea could sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay in January.

Chelsea could solve their striker problem for the second-half of the season by signing another player who hasn't hit the ground running since moving to Barcelona. Memphis Depay could be available in January for the Blue's.

There was speculation about Depay joining Chelsea in the summer, and that speculation has returned. Chelsea need a striker, and a fit and firing Memphis Depay is an extremely valuable asset to have.

If Chelsea do decide to make a move, they can get Depay for a very favourable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KnX0_0jGKLDkM00
Chelsea could sign Memphis Depay for very cheap in January.

According to the Express , Chelsea could sign Netherlands and Barcelona striker Memphis Depay for as little as £4.5million in the January window. Barcelona are ready to allow Depay to leave, and Chelsea could cash in.

Depay was heavily linked with a move away in the summer as Barcelona set out on a mass clear out of the squad, but ultimately ended up staying.

Barca now need more money to fit into financial fair play rules, and Depay could be a casualty of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzrOU_0jGKLDkM00
Memphis Depay could be the answer to a few problems for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Chelsea could do with a striker, and despite his first failed stint in the Premier League, Depay has proved since he is a top level striker.

It may be something the club look into, especially for a price so cheap for a player of that quality. Manchester United fans wouldn't like it, but it may please a lot of Chelsea fans.

