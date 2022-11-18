Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
abcnews4.com
BCSD releases video of new superintendent discussing transitional period in district
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County School District released a video Friday morning narrated by newly appointed superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon. The video, which was sent to BCSD staff members on Thursday, comes after a turbulent period in the district. On Tuesday, BCSD's new school board voted to...
abcnews4.com
CofC students immerse themselves in Gullah Geechee culture through agriculture
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, College of Charleston students gathered at the Medical University of South Carolina's Urban Farm downtown to learn about the connection between agriculture and the Gullah Geechee Community. "I really wanted to emphasize a culture that has been impacting us for so long, not...
abcnews4.com
CCSD Board of Trustees swears in new board
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The elected Charleston County School District Board of Trustees took their new seats Friday afternoon after all eight board members were sworn in. This is an almost entirely new school board, but the District 6 chair still needs to be filled. Erica Cokley won that...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
abcnews4.com
Equipment Used by Sled has led to A Non-Profit Filing a Lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some discreet equipment is causing concern for Drivers. “First this is a serious privacy threat, right now there is a sprawling network of surveillance cameras that blanket our state’s roads and highways," says Jace Woodrum who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
abcnews4.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Telecom Miracle League Field set for Monday
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday Afternoon will be special in Moncks Corner as a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for Home Telecom Miracle League Field. Following the ceremony, the first game on the new field will be played. All athletes are welcomed to join...
abcnews4.com
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
abcnews4.com
26-year-old charged with murder after shooting in North Charleston Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting the night before left one person dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago, 26, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges come from...
abcnews4.com
Davis family invites public to candlelight vigil in memory of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Davis family has invited the public to honor the life of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis on Sunday, Nov. 20. The candlelight vigil will take place at 437 S. Railroad Avenue, in front of the old Vaughns store, at 6 p.m. The family shared this statement:
abcnews4.com
Genesis Health Care Ranked in Top 10% of Health Centers in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday ,Genesis Health Care announced that they have received various awards from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. That list includes the Gold Level Health Center Quality Leader Award. Genesis provides care to underserved communities in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions. The...
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abcnews4.com
Police searching for missing man from North Charleston with ties to Goose Creek
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing man. According to NCPD, 21-year-old Donovan Johnson was last seen on Halloween at his sister's house in North Charleston. Johnson had been homeless and was known to frequent the area...
abcnews4.com
Citadel decides not to renew contract with head football coach Brent Thompson
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel announced Monday it would not be renewing head football coach Brent Thompson's contract. “I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
abcnews4.com
North Carolina man credits football loss for $150K Powerball win
(WPDE) — A North Carolina man said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Jacob Strickland, 29, said he was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5. He said he bought a Powerball...
abcnews4.com
Woodland football team to honor Lavel Davis Jr. with UVA stickers, moment of silence
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Woodland High School football team is paying tribute to one of its own Friday evening during a playoff game at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant. The Wolverines will wear Virginia Cavaliers stickers on their helmets to honor 20-year-old Lavel Davis Jr. –...
abcnews4.com
City of Goose Creek board to review plans for 300-unit apartment complex
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new apartment complex could be in the works for Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard in Goose Creek. The City of Goose Creek Architectural Review Board is scheduled to view plans for a 300-unit multifamily complex during its meeting on Monday. The community would...
abcnews4.com
Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
Comments / 0