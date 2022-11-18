CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel announced Monday it would not be renewing head football coach Brent Thompson's contract. “I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO