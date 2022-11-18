ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
abcnews4.com

CCSD Board of Trustees swears in new board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The elected Charleston County School District Board of Trustees took their new seats Friday afternoon after all eight board members were sworn in. This is an almost entirely new school board, but the District 6 chair still needs to be filled. Erica Cokley won that...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Equipment Used by Sled has led to A Non-Profit Filing a Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some discreet equipment is causing concern for Drivers. “First this is a serious privacy threat, right now there is a sprawling network of surveillance cameras that blanket our state’s roads and highways," says Jace Woodrum who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Genesis Health Care Ranked in Top 10% of Health Centers in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday ,Genesis Health Care announced that they have received various awards from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. That list includes the Gold Level Health Center Quality Leader Award. Genesis provides care to underserved communities in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Citadel decides not to renew contract with head football coach Brent Thompson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel announced Monday it would not be renewing head football coach Brent Thompson's contract. “I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

