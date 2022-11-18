ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

CPA earns fifth-straight DII-AA title game berth

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions earned its fifth straight berth in the TSSAA Division II-AA championship with a powerful 28-13 victory on the road against Chattanooga Christian School Friday night. Head coach Ingle Martin, whose team lost three out of four from September 23 to October 21, said how proud...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

MBA advances to DII-AAA title game with one-point win over McCallie

A big defensive play late helped Montgomery Bell Academy secure a spot in the TSSAA DII-AAA championship game following a thrilling 28-27 win at home Friday over McCallie Academy of Chattanooga. After McCallie (10-3) pulled within one point with 45 seconds remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jay...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday

A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
CLEVELAND, TN
fox17.com

Franklin County man dead after he was found shot in home

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead after Deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in Franklin County. Deputies found the man in a home on Freedom Lane while responding to a report of a burglary in progress Sunday around 3 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jonathan Ray Rollins of Winchester, Tn.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook

For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Decherd Police Investigating Stolen Classic Truck

The Decherd Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, a 1967 green pick-up truck. It appears to be a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and dark tinted windows was spotted on video hauling the truck away. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact Franklin County Communications...
DECHERD, TN

