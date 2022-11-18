Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Real Ranger: Kari Kilen is hiking and helping
She’s now considered the ambassador for the trails at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. But it wasn’t always so. “I never considered myself a hiker. I wasn’t a huge outdoorsy person. I was a gym rat,” Kari Kilen told us. When Redhead opened up...
FOX 21 Online
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
Ely Echo
DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather
What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls can’t hold off No. 8 South St. Paul dropping home opener
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey team skated out on Friday night for their home opener against the South St. Paul Packers. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a close 2-1 season opener loss to Anoka on Saturday, November 12th. A minute into the game, the Packer’s Eva Beck netted...
northernnewsnow.com
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
mprnews.org
Cliffs CEO: Without mineral rights, Irone Range taconite hub could shut down
An Iron Range taconite operation could shut down if its giant parent corporation doesn't get new mineral leases that are currently tied up in court. Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lorenzo Goncalves warned Thursday at a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce event in Minneapolis that Hibbing Taconite will deplete usable ore within the next few years.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet girl’s basketball looking to build off last year’s postseason run
The ladies of the Cloquet basketball team are back on the hardwood and ready for the new season to get underway. The Lumberjacks made an appearance in the section finals last year but didn’t get the outcome they were looking for, and now they are looking to rebound this season.
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
Comments / 0