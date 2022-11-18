ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit receives grant for doula health services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A nonprofit is getting a boost to expand its services for pregnant women. A Mother’s Love is a doula agency that advocates and supports women during pregnancy. They recently received a $20,000 grant to focus on pregnant women of color in the North Omaha community.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

A cold start, warmer this afternoon

Another cold night for the metro but we are finally warming up by Sunday. Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting. Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party. Omaha area nonprofit graduates more than 100 out of poverty. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE

