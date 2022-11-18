Read full article on original website
Open Door Mission hosts drive-thru event for Omaha residents
On Saturday, Open Door Mission partnered with Bellevue Christian Center to host 'Feed the Multitudes', a drive-thru event where people could stock up on holiday meals.
Food Bank of the Heartland hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ to help fight hunger
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the season of giving and Food Bank of the Heartland is working to give back to those in need. Saturday they were stationed outside the Bakers at 132nd and West Maple, inviting shoppers to donate just a few groceries as they left the store.
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for doula health services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A nonprofit is getting a boost to expand its services for pregnant women. A Mother’s Love is a doula agency that advocates and supports women during pregnancy. They recently received a $20,000 grant to focus on pregnant women of color in the North Omaha community.
Lincoln Catholics distribute Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 150 families were given turkeys, hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving supplies on Friday morning. The Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln handed out the bags of food in an effort to reduce food insecurity in Nebraska.
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
A cold start, warmer this afternoon
Another cold night for the metro but we are finally warming up by Sunday. Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting. Three people are arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a party. Omaha area nonprofit graduates more than 100 out of poverty. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
Christmas lights, bingo, and dinosaurs among the things to do Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dino letter dig, music bingo, holiday lights in Gene Leahy Mall, Durham Museum tree lighting, and Christmas lights in Aksarben are among the things to do Thanksgiving Week. The Saddlebrook Branch Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., is hosting Dino Letter Dig on Monday, November 21 at...
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
Group hoping to tackle traffic safety in Omaha while remembering traffic death victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you drive on Dodge St. near UNO, you may notice a new, bright yellow sign on the pedestrian bridge that reads #SafeStreetsSaveLives. It’s placed just a block away from where a pregnant woman was hit and killed while crossing the road in September. “We’re...
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
Council Bluffs to celebrate Winterfest amid freezing temperatures Friday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs residents will be out in the cold celebrating Winterfest Friday evening. Winterfest is a yearly holiday tradition put on by the City of Council Bluffs featuring events for the community. This year’s Winterfest is at Bayliss Park this Friday, Nov, 18, from 6...
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
