BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a very cold start to the day. We are looking at widespread 20s across Central Alabama. Some locations such as Gadsden, Jasper, Centre, and Hamilton have cooled into the upper teens and lower 20s! You’ll definitely want to heat up the car and grab a heavy coat before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear, but we are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing showers across Texas, Louisiana, and even a wintry mix in far western Mississippi. This system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but it will provide us with increasing cloud cover as we go into the afternoon hours. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We should stay dry today, but I can’t rule out a few light showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 40s after 7 PM. A stray shower will be possible, but not likely.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO