Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
WMUR.com
Mapping agency based at UNH receives nearly $1 million to make broadband map
DURHAM, N.H. — State funding will help to show which parts of New Hampshire are underserved in broadband coverage. A mapping agency based at the University of New Hampshire is receiving close to $1 million from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. NH GRANIT will map...
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
manchesterinklink.com
The numbers tell the story of NH elections
Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continues Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Sotelo, who turns 20 on Wednesday,...
WMUR.com
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Democrats confident state will retain first-in-nation status
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fate of the first-in-the-nation primary will be decided, at least on the Democratic side, in early December, but New Hampshire Democrats are more confident than ever they'll hold onto the state's century-old tradition. New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and...
Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.
WMUR.com
45 attorneys general, including NH, urge DEA to extend rules for opioid use disorder treatment
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's attorney general is joining a bi-partisan effort to allow doctors to continue using virtual visit to prescribe a drug that treats opioid use disorder. During the early days of the pandemic, the DEA allowed telehealth providers to prescribe drugs like buprenorphine. In a letter...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game ask for public's help in finding missing 20-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 20-year-old woman who has not yet returned from her intended hike. Conservation officers said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the intent to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WMUR.com
Democrats say midterm election results will help them retain NH primary status
New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and made gains at the State House. They're now pivoting to defend the first-in-the-nation primary.
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
NHPR
Enrollment in N.H. public schools continues to decline
About 162,000 students are enrolled in New Hampshire’s K-12 public schools this year, down about 1% from last year. This decline continues a downward trend seen across two decades, driven in large part by the state's aging population and low birth rates. There are now 161,755 students enrolled in...
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
