NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
The numbers tell the story of NH elections

Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continues Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Sotelo, who turns 20 on Wednesday,...
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
Enrollment in N.H. public schools continues to decline

About 162,000 students are enrolled in New Hampshire’s K-12 public schools this year, down about 1% from last year. This decline continues a downward trend seen across two decades, driven in large part by the state's aging population and low birth rates. There are now 161,755 students enrolled in...
