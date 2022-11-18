ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Environmental activists speaking out after Erie Coke Corp. indictment

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141U8B_0jGKJozr00

Environmental activists who spent years trying to shed light on alleged violations at Erie Coke are speaking out.

These activists say they have wanted Erie Coke to be held accountable for several years now.

They say they hope this is only the first step.

As clean up of the former Erie Coke Plant continues, the corporation and the former superintendent are being indicted.

Erie Coke Corporation, corporate officer indicted by federal jury

Erie Coke had to close its plant at the foot of East Avenue as a result of environmental concerns in 2019. Now, the Erie Coke Corporation and the superintendent are accused of violating the Clean Air Act and other laws that regulate pollution.

One local organization called HECA — Hold Erie Coke Accountable — has been working to address issues of environmental concern for years.

Who is to pay the bill for the Erie Coke clean up?

“I think if HECA did anything that furthered this occurrence it was our efforts to draw attention to the violations of their permits that were apparent and obvious in the community,” said Dr. Michael Campbell, environmental activist. “Sometimes people being aware of things not being done right are important.”

Campbell says he hopes the indictment leads to helping nearby residents and former Erie Coke workers that could have been negatively impacted by the pollution.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Another activist that’s been pushing for accountability says she hopes this is the first step for Erie Coke in making up for what she describes as years of pollution.

“Corporations need to be responsible to the members of the community. This is one corporation that was not. This indictment is really rather small I think in light of everything that was happening. I am hoping that this is not the only indictment,” said Sister Pat Lupo, Erie Benedictine Sister.

These activists say they plan to work with witnesses to help support other investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
abc27 News

Erie Coke Corporation, corporate officer indicted by federal jury

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A federal grand jury has indicted Erie Coke Corporation and a corporate officer for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. The eight-count indictment brings other charges as well. According to the indictment, federal prosecutors allege that in about October 2015 through December 2019, Erie Coke Corporation and Anthony Nearhoof, 41, of Pittsburgh, tampered […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Fire crews investigating fire at former Crawford Furniture

New information has been provided about the four-story building in Jamestown, New York that burned to the ground. Around 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews received a call about a massive fire on the former Crawford Furniture on Allen Street. According to Mayor Edward Sundquist of Jamestown, the fire investigation team continue to gather evidence. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Investigation Begins into Blaze at Former Crawford Furniture Building

A massive fire that destroyed the former Crawford Furniture building in Jamestown on Wednesday has officially been extinguished after more than two days worth of suppression efforts. City officials have announced that an official declaration of "fire out" at the building at 1061 Allen Street was made on Friday at 5:30 PM. Several area fire departments and agencies were involved in the effort. The city's Fire Investigation Team is continuing to gather evidence, with the cause under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie teachers get contract extension; district, union announce agreement

The Erie School District and its teachers have agreed on a contract extension. The district and the teachers union, Erie Education Association (EEA), announced the deal in a joint statement today. The extension adds two years to the current agreement, continuing until June 30, 2026. The Erie School Board approved the agreement Friday, with the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Federal Credit Union breaks ground on newest branch

A business is expanding its reach into western Erie County. On Thursday, the Erie Federal Credit Union broke ground for its newest branch in Fairview. The over 2,000 square foot building will be located in the 7100 block of West Ridge Road. Construction is set to begin this week and and they’re looking to open by […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Erie’s Bel-Aire Hotel sold at sheriff’s sale

A local hotel has been sold at a sheriff’s sale at the Erie County Courthouse. The Bel-Aire Hotel was sold at 10 a.m. Friday where it was returned back to the bank due to costs and taxes. Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli says no other bidders were present. He says the hotel went back to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Community leaders demanding resignation of Erie County executive

Community leaders are demanding the resignation of the Erie County executive after his continued allegations and firings towards the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission (DEI). Community leaders are demanding that Erie County Executive Brenton Davis steps down from his position after what they call a defiant assault on the DEI Commission and said they are […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Greenways block grant money available

Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Round B of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program. Eligible projects must be within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. The intent of this program is to implement the greenway recommendations...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Erie City Council votes to move forward on funding

Erie City Council votes to move forward on funding. Erie City Council votes to move forward on funding. The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. Newsmaker: Western PA Maker Market this weekend on …. Newsmaker: Western PA...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task

A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Physical Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following a physical domestic incident early Saturday evening on the city's north side. Jamestown Police responded to a residence on Stowe Street shortly after 6:00 PM and were informed that 21-year-old Robert Maund was yelling in the background that he was going to come out of the house armed and was despondent. Officers were able to quickly get the victim, her two children, and another female out of the residence safely. They also received information that Maund was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and knife. Further investigation revealed that Maund allegedly pinned the victim against a wall by her neck, choking her, making her almost lose consciousness, struck her, and wasn't allowing her to leave. Police add that this incident occurred in the presence of their two children in common. Maund was taken into custody after a brief period of negotiation. He is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, 2nd-degree obstruction, aggravated family offense, and resisting arrest.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Speed limits reduced for portions of I-79, I-86 and all of PA I-90

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As winter weather continues to impact Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reduced speed limits on portions of Interstate 79 and Interstate 86, as well as all of Pennsylvania’s stretch of Interstate 90. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph. The I-79 stretch is from its beginning in Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Men caught taking the kitchen sink

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Brocton, New York men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a sink from a local diner. A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the village of Brocton at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The deputy saw two men carrying a large double sink near Green Arch Diner on West Main Street. […]
BROCTON, NY
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy