Prichard, AL

Two more arrests in Prichard Water Board investigation

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two more people were arrested in connection with the questionable spending by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board.

The Mobile County District Attorney called the fraud a criminal ring at the Prichard Water Board . She believes the amount of money stolen or misused by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board and others involved is in the millions.

Baldwin Co. deputy allegedly had drugs in patrol vehicle, arrested

Two more employees of the Prichard Water Board have been arrested on theft charges: former public services supervisor for the water board, Randy Burden, and current service manager Teresa Lewis.

Randy Burden (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)
Teresa Lewis (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)

Prosecutors said they were involved in questionable spending of Prichard water board money.

“It relates to the credit cards that were given to the employees and basically spending spree that occurred by the employees,” said Ashley Rich, Mobile County District Attorney.

Lewis, still an employee with the water board, was not at work Friday after the arrest. The district attorney’s office said they are looking into everything involved with the people they’ve arrested. But could not say if the spending continued after their investigation began.

Lillian barricade suspect in custody: Sheriff's Office

“They’ve changed a lot of things, I don’t know anything that has happened after whatever the time of the allegations are by the District Attorney for the events that Ms. Lewis is charged with,” said Jay Ross, Prichard Water Board’s attorney.

Nia Bradley and her husband Anthony Bradley were arrested in February of this year after a report showed questionable credit card charges. They were both indicted Thursday.

Nia Bradley (Courtesy: Mobile County Metro Jail)
Anthony Bradley

Nia is charged with criminal theft and aggravated theft by deception, she allegedly racked up more than $3 million on the board’s credit cards.

Anthony is charged with receiving stolen property, he also was arrested on two additional charges Thursday of fraudulent use of a credit card.

“It is in my opinion of this criminal ring, for lack of a better term, this is a criminal enterprise that was going on at the Prichard water board,” said Rich.

The Mobile County District Attorney said this is a lengthy investigation, involving multiple sources, and said there is the potential for additional charges. She reiterated the investigation is not over.

“This is a huge undertaking, this conduct is deplorable. We want to do everything we can to help the citizens of Prichard,” said Rich.

Prichard Water Board’s attorney said the water board found out about Lewis’ indictment through the media. He said the board is going to meet and decide what to do with this situation very early next week. He expects a resolution at least from the board level before Thanksgiving.

