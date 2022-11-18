LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO