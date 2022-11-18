Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
KSP arrest Hart County man accused of threatening a mass shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. — A Hart County man is in custody accused of making threats of a mass shooting. Kentucky State Police received a call Sunday in regards to threats of a shooting. Troopers working on the case say their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent virtual...
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
Wave 3
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
wdrb.com
Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
WLKY.com
6 years later: Anniversary of Tommy Ballard's death follows 2nd FBI search in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks six years since the death of Tommy Ballard when he was shot and killed on the family's land in Nelson County. Ballard was shot in front of his grandson while taking him hunting. It happened near the Bluegrass Parkway just 16 months after his daughter, Crystal Rogers, was reported missing.
Wave 3
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
Wave 3
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
wdrb.com
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
k105.com
FBI investigating after dash cam video surfaces of Hardin Co. deputies, state trooper beating man after car chase
The FBI is investigating after dashboard camera footage (seen below) surfaced showing Hardin County deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper beating a suspect at the end of a high-speed pursuit. The incident occurred on Hwy 31-W in West Point during the early morning hours of February 6, 2021, based...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, police located a...
WLKY.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
WLKY.com
Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
wvih.com
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges
Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
wdrb.com
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
