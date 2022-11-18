ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

KSP arrest Hart County man accused of threatening a mass shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. — A Hart County man is in custody accused of making threats of a mass shooting. Kentucky State Police received a call Sunday in regards to threats of a shooting. Troopers working on the case say their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent virtual...
HART COUNTY, KY
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville 18-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15. Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road. Officers arrived and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
LMPD: Man shot, killed near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, police located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman struck, killed in Buechel while crossing road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died after she was hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane near Bannon Crossings Drive. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the incident, and when they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges

Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman recovering after being shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday afternoon in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 2nd Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, near Interstate 264 and Cane Run Road. Mitchell said the woman was transported to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner

The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

