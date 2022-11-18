Read full article on original website
Related
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts
Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but there was disappointment that it did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the...
There is Good News too on Climate Change.
Handing Down the Earth(shutterstock) The annual UN climate summit is underway in Egypt. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres opened the summit by calling for a new climate pact between developed countries and emerging economies. "Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.
KXAN
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
ABFC Releases Annual ‘Biofuels in Canada’ 2022 Report: Biofuels Continue to Lead Emissions Reductions in Transportation
(Advanced Biofuels Canada/Biocarburants avancés Canada) New report assesses Clean Fuel Regulations impact, fuel and carbon tax penalties on biofuels, and abatement costs — Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) announced the release of the sixth Biofuels in Canada (BIC) report, accompanied by detailed and comprehensive data on Canadian renewable and low-carbon fuel markets.
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Tracking CO2 emissions from space could help support climate agreements
The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to limit Earth’s warming to well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, but preferably 1.5 C. This challenging task will require policies and tools to enable every sector of society to drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to eventually reach net-zero. Enacting the most effective and efficient strategies to reduce emissions starts with knowing in detail where, when and how much of these greenhouse gases we are emitting, followed by implementing emission reduction policies and tracking our progress. Is it possible to track carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and emission reductions from space?...
How to design clean energy subsidies that work – without wasting money on free riders
The planet is heating up as greenhouse gas emissions rise, contributing to extreme heat waves and once-unimaginable flooding. Yet despite the risks, countries’ policies are not on track to keep global warming in check. The problem isn’t a lack of technology. The International Energy Agency recently released a detailed analysis of the clean energy technology needed to lower greenhouse gas emissions to net zero globally by 2050. What’s needed, the IEA says, is significant government support to boost solar and wind power, electric vehicles, heat pumps and a variety of other technologies for a rapid energy transition. One politically popular tool for...
The Other Climate-Change Art Protest
“What is worth more: art or life?” That was the provocative question that the demonstrator Phoebe Plummer asked onlookers at London’s National Gallery last month. Seconds before, Plummer—along with another activist—had splattered tomato soup across Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, superglued one hand to the wall, and kneeled in front of the painting, facing museumgoers in a shirt emblazoned with JUST STOP OIL. In the subsequent weeks, more climate activists defaced other famous works of art at museums across Europe in stunty attempts to draw attention to the climate crisis. “A lot of people, when they saw us, had feelings of shock or horror or outrage,” Plummer told NPR. “Where is that emotional response when it’s our planet and our people that are being destroyed?”
Healthy Biodiversity Is The Reason To Fight Climate Change
"We have over-simplified our planet. For a sustainable future, we need to bring back bio-complexity," writes Thomas Crowther.
