Nearly 3 years into the pandemic, Oregonians continue to battle unemployment system. Early in the pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department faced pushback for not getting impacted Oregonians their money fast enough. Now, the focus has turned to an unknown number of Oregonians who have had to seek legal remedies to access the relief they believe they deserve. They’re suing the state’s employment department or its acting director David Gerstenfeld, or making appeals for various reasons: to finally get unemployment claims paid, to have the money the state wants back after mistakenly paying them forgiven, to clear up unsubstantiated fraud accusations or to get paid the correct amount. (Bill Poehler and Claire Withycombe/Salem Statesman Journal)

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO