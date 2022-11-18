ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Classroom Whiteboard Describes ‘White’ Girls and Boys as ‘Not Intelligent,’ ‘School Shooter,’ ‘Racist’

By Susan Berry, PhD
arizonasuntimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 18

Brian Campbell
1d ago

Maybe we should begin performing iq tests on the general population and just see if this is true.? In any case the teacher who is responsible would never accept the results. Why anyone would employ such a moron as a teacher is beyond me.

Reply
7
Carol Hunter
1d ago

This is to be expected since we're being forced to honor this minority, that minority, this fad of the week and that persons belief every day. Sorry, not sorry. I'm an average American mutt....ancestry from eastern European, the UK, native American and God knows what. That makes me....American! I don't expect, or want American, predominantly white race appreciation month, or predominantly white race Congressional caucusor any other racial preference crap. Tired of the whole race baiting garbage and we need to weed out educators that are there to indoctrinate rather than educate. The whiteboard dialogue had nothing to do with math, science, English or computer science. Just bigotry, racism and indoctrination.

Reply
8
Coach
19h ago

If a white male teacher did this about another race for the same exact reason, what would become of him? Then that is what should become of her.

Reply
2
 

