Floyd County, IN

WLKY.com

Kosair Charities hold 8th annual pie auction at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kosair Charities held its 8th annual pie auction at the Mellwood Art Center on Sunday. Louisville-area chefs baked up dozens of elaborate desserts for guests to bid on. From a chocolaty peppermint mocha cake to a simple carrot cake, there was something for everyone. "The pies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

20 families adopt children in Clark County ahead of the holidays

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Families in southern Indiana are being made whole, as dozens of adoptions were finalized in Clark County Friday morning during National Adoption Day. Twenty separate families showed up to the county courthouse, and after the ceremony was done, each and every one said it was the best day ever.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

WLKY's Jay Cardosi host Hearts of Gold Gala in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY's very own Jay Cardosi hosted the Hearts of Gold Gala Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured dinner, as well as a silent and live auction with all proceeds going to Cedar Lake Foundation, which supports a variety of services dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
CANNELTON, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Paristown's Fête De Noel opens up for holiday season

Paristown's Fête De Noel officially opens on Saturday for the holiday season. The holiday market and family fun venue features a large variety of activities along with food and drink options for visitors. Santa will have his own Santa's House where visitors can meet with him, a new trackless...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
LOUISVILLE, KY

