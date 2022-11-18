Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kosair Charities hold 8th annual pie auction at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kosair Charities held its 8th annual pie auction at the Mellwood Art Center on Sunday. Louisville-area chefs baked up dozens of elaborate desserts for guests to bid on. From a chocolaty peppermint mocha cake to a simple carrot cake, there was something for everyone. "The pies...
WLKY.com
Local veterans need thousands more wreaths to honor military this holiday season
WINDY HILLS, Ky. — Veterans in are in need of the community’s help. There are more than 11,000 veterans buried at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. LouisvilleHonor.com is planning to place wreaths on their headstones. However, they have only raised enough for around 3,000 wreaths. “Whether they're...
WLKY.com
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
WLKY.com
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
WLKY.com
20 families adopt children in Clark County ahead of the holidays
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Families in southern Indiana are being made whole, as dozens of adoptions were finalized in Clark County Friday morning during National Adoption Day. Twenty separate families showed up to the county courthouse, and after the ceremony was done, each and every one said it was the best day ever.
WLKY.com
WLKY's Jay Cardosi host Hearts of Gold Gala in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY's very own Jay Cardosi hosted the Hearts of Gold Gala Saturday evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The event featured dinner, as well as a silent and live auction with all proceeds going to Cedar Lake Foundation, which supports a variety of services dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
14news.com
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
WLKY.com
Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
WLKY.com
Paristown's Fête De Noel opens up for holiday season
Paristown's Fête De Noel officially opens on Saturday for the holiday season. The holiday market and family fun venue features a large variety of activities along with food and drink options for visitors. Santa will have his own Santa's House where visitors can meet with him, a new trackless...
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services says it is completely out of dog toys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the season of presents, but children aren't the only ones who love toys. Louisville Metro Animal Services members posted Friday that they are out of toys for their dogs. They posted a picture of a large bin with nothing inside other than one little tennis...
Wave 3
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
