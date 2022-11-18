Read full article on original website
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic...
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
Controversial statue of man who led Native American massacre to remain on CT's State Capitol
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the two top Republicans in the General Assembly opposed to the removal of a controversial colonial-era fighter from the exterior of the State Capitol, the 3,000 pound statue of John Mason will continue to loom over Bushnell Park with other Connecticut historical figures.
Dan Haar: CT's latest surplus heralds end of 'permanent fiscal crisis'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quietly, with no sweeping declarations, two state agencies issued reports late Friday that herald the end of a grim era for Connecticut. The reports showed good news on the state budget front: The regular surplus for this fiscal year...
Following complaints, Altice Optimum to be investigated for service, fees
For a second time in the past few years, Altice USA is under the eye of Attorney General William Tong, after hundreds of customers complained of hidden fees, inadequate technical support, or slower-than-promised internet speeds for its upper-tier Optimum broadband packages in Connecticut. The AG's office is investigating a $3.50...
Milford seeks waiver from state-approved literacy program
MILFORD — The state's newly approved Right to Read Act is an educational overreach, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, with financial and instructional ramifications that could ultimately hurt the district. The Right to Read Act is legislation designed to improve grade-school reading curricula across the state. The legislation calls...
These CT cannabis license applicants were denied. They may soon get a second chance.
More than a dozen applicants denied cannabis licenses have been given another shot to get into Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The Social Equity Council, which oversees the vetting of equity applicants for cannabis licenses, has remanded applications for 11 would-be cultivators and reconsidered applications from six applicants to the social equity lottery for varying license types from food and beverage to retail.
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
Where to see holiday tree lightings in CT for the 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Towns and cities across the Nutmeg state are gathering their communities to celebrate the holiday season with the traditional lighting of a holiday tree. Some tree lighting celebrations can include free cookies, cocoa and visits from Santa. Here is...
Power restored in CT after high winds caused widespread outages
Power was restored to more than 1,000 Connecticut residents across the state overnight, after strong winds knocked out power on Sunday. As of early Monday morning, Eversource reported "fewer than two" outages throughout its service area, according to its outage reporting system. The remaining outages reported by Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, were in Warren, a rural community of about 1,300 in Litchfield County. United Illuminating, which provides power for the greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas, reported no remaining outages as of around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;SW;6;50%;3%;2. Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;46;25;SSW;7;49%;3%;2. _____
Quinnipiac, UConn, Yale ranked in men's, women's college hockey polls
Five men's and women's college hockey programs in Connecticut are ranked among the top 20 in the country. On the men’s side, Quinnipiac is No. 4, while UConn rose from No. 8 to No. 6. The Bobcats (9-1-2) are on a seven-game winning streak and defeated Princeton twice with...
Seven CIAC football playoff berths up for grabs on Thanksgiving Day
Four teams unofficially clinched CIAC playoff spots on Wednesday night, leaving seven up for grabs as Thanksgiving Day — the final day of the 2022 high school regular season — dawns in Connecticut. North Haven clinched a Class MM berth with its 55-14 victory over Amity. Barlow clinched...
