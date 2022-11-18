ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
HARTFORD, CT
“SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (November 18, 2022) – The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “Springfield Championship Boxing” pro-am card, promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, was held today for the professional fighters. Amateurs will weigh in tomorrow. The action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from Mass Mutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Boxing fans delight as MassMutual hosts pro boxing Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Granite Chin Promotions presents the Springfield Championship Pro Boxing event Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Boxing fans are getting ready for a weekend of excitement. “We plan on this being a regular thing at the mass mutual center and feature some of the best fighters springfield has along with amateur […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14

EASTON, Mass. — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday. Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He's first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
HARTFORD, CT
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tuskegee Airmen Reunite Decades Later at Windsor Locks Benefit

An exciting event honoring three pilots who not only fought the Germans, but also fought prejudice and discrimination at home is about to get underway in Windsor Locks as the New England Air Museum continues to build a brand-new exhibit honoring their service. “An Evening with the Tuskegee Airmen” is...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford this May

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three-time Grammy Award singer Lizzo will bring her voice and talents to Hartford this spring!. The singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our on Monday. The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21 in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena. Public on-sale tickets...
HARTFORD, CT
JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
