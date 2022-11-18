Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Related
Boston Globe
UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
realcombatmedia.com
“SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (November 18, 2022) – The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “Springfield Championship Boxing” pro-am card, promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, was held today for the professional fighters. Amateurs will weigh in tomorrow. The action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from Mass Mutual...
milfordmirror.com
Why UConn women’s basketball guard Nika Mühl had record-setting game with ‘subtle’ performance
HARTFORD — Nika Mühl added all sorts of pizazz and precision to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 91-69 thumping of NC State Sunday afternoon at the XL Center and checked out to an ovation with 1:04 remaining. She had 15 assists, the significance of which was not lost on another Huskies’ point guard.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
Boxing fans delight as MassMutual hosts pro boxing Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Granite Chin Promotions presents the Springfield Championship Pro Boxing event Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Boxing fans are getting ready for a weekend of excitement. “We plan on this being a regular thing at the mass mutual center and feature some of the best fighters springfield has along with amateur […]
The Waterbury Patriots need support to turn dreams into reality
WATERBURY, Conn. — The 11U Waterbury Patriots have won their state and regional championships but now need help to get to their ultimate goal at the national championship in Florida. The Patriots consist of a group of 23 inner-city kids that are the only team that represents Waterbury. Mook...
Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14
EASTON, Mass. — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday. Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He's first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
Tuskegee Airmen Reunite Decades Later at Windsor Locks Benefit
An exciting event honoring three pilots who not only fought the Germans, but also fought prejudice and discrimination at home is about to get underway in Windsor Locks as the New England Air Museum continues to build a brand-new exhibit honoring their service. “An Evening with the Tuskegee Airmen” is...
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford this May
HARTFORD, Conn. — Three-time Grammy Award singer Lizzo will bring her voice and talents to Hartford this spring!. The singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our on Monday. The Special 2our kicks off Friday, April 21 in Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena. Public on-sale tickets...
Annual Girls on the Run 5K raises $25,000
Girls on the Run of western Massachusetts is hosting its 5k event Sunday morning in Westfield.
Marc Anthony coming to Connecticut for 'Viviendo Tour' 2023
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to put on your dancing shoes for a night of salsa. Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony will be stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 17, 2023, for his Viviendo Tour. The pre-sale for the tour is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9:00...
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0