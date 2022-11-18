ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Several people hurt after crash in Detroit

Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several people are hurt and at least one is in critical condition after multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed spun out and crashed in Detroit. The crash, which was caught on video showed one car lose control and collide with a parked vehicle. A second car traveling behind made contact with the crashed vehicle before rolling over the median.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 shootings confirmed near Detroit tree lighting, police chief says

Detroit — Two people were shot Friday night in a pair of incidents downtown, not far from the city's Christmas tree lighting event, police Chief James White said. At around 10 p.m., hours after the tree was lit up in Campus Martius Park in front of a crowd of thousands, a group of youths got into an altercation, White told reporters. That resulted in a teen boy shooting a 15-year-old in the neck near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Griswold, he said.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI

