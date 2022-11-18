Read full article on original website
42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank
A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his neighbor over a package dispute then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, shot and killed 61-year-old Michele Elder. Detroit police responded to a home...
DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
Several people hurt after crash in Detroit
Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
Detroit police looking for suspect who smashed Wendy's drive-thru window with champagne bottle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after smashing a Wendy's drive-thru window out earlier this month, Detroit police said. According to police, the suspect used a champagne bottle to break the window of the restaurant at 6601 E. Jefferson around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information is...
Video shows speeding drivers crashing into parked cars in Detroit
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Dr near Chalmers. Suspects flee and there are critical injuries.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Detroit
Police said the suspect walked into the Dollar General on 7 Mile near the Southfield Freeway (18600 block), carrying a garbage can. He loaded up the garbage bin with items, “brandished a weapon” and ran away with the stolen merchandise.
Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several people are hurt and at least one is in critical condition after multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed spun out and crashed in Detroit. The crash, which was caught on video showed one car lose control and collide with a parked vehicle. A second car traveling behind made contact with the crashed vehicle before rolling over the median.
Detroit father still searching for answers after 22-year-old son fatally shot
22-year-old Rashad Kimball was shot and killed after being dropped off by his father at his apartment complex on Detroit's east side. Kimball was an accomplished boxer and artist.
2 shootings confirmed near Detroit tree lighting, police chief says
Detroit — Two people were shot Friday night in a pair of incidents downtown, not far from the city's Christmas tree lighting event, police Chief James White said. At around 10 p.m., hours after the tree was lit up in Campus Martius Park in front of a crowd of thousands, a group of youths got into an altercation, White told reporters. That resulted in a teen boy shooting a 15-year-old in the neck near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Griswold, he said.
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Students suspended after school threats • Thanksgiving gas prices near record • CO suspected in couple's death
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Only two weeks after it was locked down over a bomb threat, a Macomb County school district was forced to suspend two more students over threats made toward the school this weekend. Clintondale Schools emailed parents over the weekend after two threats were reported, one involving...
