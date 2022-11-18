ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GonzagaNation.net

Gonzaga rebounds with 88-72 win over Kentucky

Coming off a brutal road loss to Texas, No. 2 Gonzaga rebounded on Sunday with an impressive 88-72 win over No. 4 Kentucky on national television. Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on ...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

UC DAVIS 75, ARKANSAS STATE 60

Percentages: FG .350, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Farrington 3-8, Ford 1-3, Felts 1-4, Davis 0-1, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (El-Sheikh 2). Turnovers: 11 (Fields 5, El-Sheikh 3, Davis 2, Felts). Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Nelson 2, Davis, El-Sheikh, Farrington,...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

UCF 57, SANTA CLARA 50

Percentages: FG .396, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Ta.Hendricks 3-10, Horton 2-4, Suggs 2-4, Kelly 1-2, Sylla 1-2, Freeman 1-4, Durr 0-1, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ta.Hendricks, Young). Turnovers: 13 (Kelly 3, Horton 2, Suggs 2, Durr, Edwards, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Thioune, Young).
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Portland to host women's Final Four for 1st time in 2030

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women's Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women's basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals. The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 all have hosted in the past. Columbus,...
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

QUACK: Oregon Lands 2024 OL Caedmon 'Fox' Crader

Duck fans got a nice bit of news on Monday. The Ducks landed a new commit and the second of the 2024 recruiting class. Following a string of unofficial visits this season, Evergreen (Wash.) offensive lineman Caedmon (Fox) Crader committed to the Ducks. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder becomes the second commit in the 2024 class for Oregon joining tight end AJ Pugliano.
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

South Carolina Beats Stanford 76-71 in Overtime

Stanford led by ten points heading into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina to scored them 17-7 in the quarter to force overtime. Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50. Neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Finally, South...
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
PARADISE, NV
Yardbarker

Bob Huggins moves into tie for 3rd in wins as WVU routs Penn

Erik Stevenson poured in 21 points in a red-hot shooting performance as West Virginia routed Penn 92-58 in Morgantown, W.Va., on Friday night. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins earned his 920th win, tying him with Jim Calhoun for third place on the Division I list. Above them are Jim Boeheim (999) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,202).
MORGANTOWN, WV

