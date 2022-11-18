Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
Gonzaga beats Kentucky behind Rasir Bolton's 24 points
In a battle of college basketball powerhouses, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) took down the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) 88-72 in front of a record-breaking crowd in the Spokane Arena on Sunday night. Three Zags scored over 20 points, led by Rasir Bolton’s 24 points, 19 of which...
SFGate
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45
Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
Gonzaga rebounds with 88-72 win over Kentucky
Coming off a brutal road loss to Texas, No. 2 Gonzaga rebounded on Sunday with an impressive 88-72 win over No. 4 Kentucky on national television. Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on ...
SFGate
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72
No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
Terrence Shannon Jr. shoots No. 19 Illinois to win over No. 8 UCLA
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points and was a career-best 8-for-9 from 3-point range to lead No. 19 Illinois to
SFGate
UC DAVIS 75, ARKANSAS STATE 60
Percentages: FG .350, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Farrington 3-8, Ford 1-3, Felts 1-4, Davis 0-1, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (El-Sheikh 2). Turnovers: 11 (Fields 5, El-Sheikh 3, Davis 2, Felts). Steals: 9 (Fields 3, Nelson 2, Davis, El-Sheikh, Farrington,...
SFGate
UCF 57, SANTA CLARA 50
Percentages: FG .396, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Ta.Hendricks 3-10, Horton 2-4, Suggs 2-4, Kelly 1-2, Sylla 1-2, Freeman 1-4, Durr 0-1, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ta.Hendricks, Young). Turnovers: 13 (Kelly 3, Horton 2, Suggs 2, Durr, Edwards, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Thioune, Young).
SFGate
Portland to host women's Final Four for 1st time in 2030
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women's Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women's basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals. The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 all have hosted in the past. Columbus,...
QUACK: Oregon Lands 2024 OL Caedmon 'Fox' Crader
Duck fans got a nice bit of news on Monday. The Ducks landed a new commit and the second of the 2024 recruiting class. Following a string of unofficial visits this season, Evergreen (Wash.) offensive lineman Caedmon (Fox) Crader committed to the Ducks. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder becomes the second commit in the 2024 class for Oregon joining tight end AJ Pugliano.
Yardbarker
South Carolina Beats Stanford 76-71 in Overtime
Stanford led by ten points heading into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina to scored them 17-7 in the quarter to force overtime. Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50. Neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Finally, South...
Battle 4 Atlantis: UCLA defeats Lady Vols, 80-63
UCLA (5-0) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (2-3), 80-63, Sunday in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Charisma Osborne scored a game-high 23 points in the contest for UCLA, which led, 26-18, by the end of the first quarter.
SFGate
UNLV 78, HIGH POINT 68
Percentages: FG .371, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Thiam 6-14, Austin 5-10, Taylor 1-1, House 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Austin 3, Harvey, Izunabor, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Harvey 3, Randleman 3, Thiam 3, Austin 2, House 2, Izunabor 2, Holt, Williams). Steals: 6 (Thiam...
Notre Dame football injury report: Starting corner questionable vs. USC
While it appears Notre Dame will get the help of one of its senior starters in the secondary back for this weekend’s much anticipated matchup against No. 5 USC, another one has been added to the injury block. Cornerback Cam Hart is questionable vs. the Trojans, per head coach Marcus Freeman.
Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title
Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola
Yardbarker
Bob Huggins moves into tie for 3rd in wins as WVU routs Penn
Erik Stevenson poured in 21 points in a red-hot shooting performance as West Virginia routed Penn 92-58 in Morgantown, W.Va., on Friday night. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins earned his 920th win, tying him with Jim Calhoun for third place on the Division I list. Above them are Jim Boeheim (999) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,202).
Virginia Basketball Defeats Baylor 86-79 | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Baylor Bears men's basketball game in Las Vegas
Comments / 0