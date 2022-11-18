FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of four is safe after being awoken by their smoke alarms early Sunday morning, according to the Williamson Rescue Squad. The family in the Grassland community was using their fireplace on their exterior porch on Saturday night. About 5:30 a.m. the smoke alarms sounded and the family woke up and smelled smoke. They immediately exited the house and called 911, even though the fire seemed very small.

