WSMV
Cannon Co. corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a Cannon County corrections officer who is now facing an assault charge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into 20-year-old corrections officer Brendan Michael Lee on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation confirmed the assault allegations surrounding Lee. According to TBI, Lee...
WSMV
Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
WSMV
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, grandmother in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The little girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found safe and her grandmother was arrested on Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI reported that 2-year-old Auror Meyer was located in White House and she is...
WSMV
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a little girl who is missing out of Robertson County. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has enlisted TBI in the search for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer, who was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with her non-custodial grandmother, 45-year-old Amy Meyer. Amy is wanted by the RCSO for kidnapping and custodial interference.
WSMV
Man charged with criminal homcide in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro police have charged a man involved in a fatal shooting in East Nashville. According to police, 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Arthur Henderson. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
WSMV
1 dead after East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
WSMV
Man dies after being shot at home during robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot a man during a home robbery on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Michael Hutchins showed up at a local hospital Sunday around 8:20 p.m. and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Hutchins told officers he was shot in his home on Jefferson Street by a person in a ski mask who broke in and tried to rob him.
WSMV
Pedestrian identified in fatal Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police. The Clarksville Police Department says 55-year-old James Nickell was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. Nickell was transferred to Tennova Healthcare where he died from his injuries.
WSMV
Williamson Co. family safe after being awoken by smoke alarm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of four is safe after being awoken by their smoke alarms early Sunday morning, according to the Williamson Rescue Squad. The family in the Grassland community was using their fireplace on their exterior porch on Saturday night. About 5:30 a.m. the smoke alarms sounded and the family woke up and smelled smoke. They immediately exited the house and called 911, even though the fire seemed very small.
WSMV
Nashville food truck stolen, recovered in same week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant’s food truck was stolen and recovered all in the same week. Egidio Franciosa, the owner of Il Forno restaurant on Third Avenue, says when his staff arrived to work on Tuesday, they immediately noticed their trailer was missing from the parking lot.
WSMV
8 displaced after ‘faulty’ HVAC unit causes fire at La Vergne home
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eight people were displaced on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in La Vergne. La Vergne Fire Rescue was called to the home on Jean Drive around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from in...
WSMV
Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
WSMV
How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking. BNA officials said they don’t think the...
WSMV
Gas prices dip in time for Thansksgiving travel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Tennessee, the average price per gallon is about 45 cents less than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Prices have continued to decline each week, in part, due to lower crude oil prices as a result of China’s lockdowns, as well as expectations of global economic contraction.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 14 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Page took home the win against Nolensville with a final score of 35-28.
