shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Posts Engagement Emotional Announcement: See Pics of Her Fiancé & Ring

Country music star Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Cameron Scott Arnold are heading to the alter. The Road Less Traveled singer said “yes” to her beau over the weekend and announced the news while performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. She followed up that announcement with posts on her social media pages. And in them, she debuted pictures of Arnold and also shared a peek at her beautiful bling.
Outsider.com

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dead at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
papermag.com

Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Outsider.com

Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation

When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Guy As He Twins In Brown With A Friend: Photos

Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
ABOUT

Outsider.com

