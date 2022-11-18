Read full article on original website
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Country music star Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Cameron Scott Arnold are heading to the alter. The Road Less Traveled singer said “yes” to her beau over the weekend and announced the news while performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. She followed up that announcement with posts on her social media pages. And in them, she debuted pictures of Arnold and also shared a peek at her beautiful bling.
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.
Just like his Yellowstone staple, Lloyd Pierce, Forrie J. Smith has been in the cowboy business since he was old... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Celebrates Lloyd’s 58th Birthday, But How Old is Actor Forrie J. Smith? appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone‘s third episode of Season 5 premiered tonight, and one eagle-eyed fan spotted a huge ranch-branding error during the episode.... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Eagle-Eyed Fan Spots Major Ranch Branding Error During Episode 3 appeared first on Outsider.
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Lauren Alaina is getting hitched. The “American Idol” star dropped the exciting news on Saturday night (Nov. 19) during a performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry. She brought her fiancé, Cameron, up on stage, and introduced him to the crowd. “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I...
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
Distraught Bob Dylan fans who spent $599 to buy 900 “hand-signed” copies of his new book are set to receive refunds. This comes after the publisher, Simon & Schuster, admitted Sunday afternoon that complaints regarding the signatures being mechanical duplicates were valid. The publisher took to Twitter to...
Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
