Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Union Pacific Railroad told KCRA 3 two pedestrians were struck in the crossing at Elk Grove Boulevard near Railroad Street around 1 a.m. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims Saturday as Duane Love, 37, and Mariah Gonzales, 25.
ELK GROVE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

Driver in sheriff's academy crash says it wasn't intentional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week said it was not deliberate, a TV news station reported Monday. “I didn’t intentionally do it,” Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, told NBC4LA during an interview with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

