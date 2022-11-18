Aimee Garcia Teases 'How to Train Your Dragon' Easter Eggs in 'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Season 4: 'A Little Wink for the OG Fans' (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3: Premiere Date (Plus, How to Watch the New Episodes Early)
'Miss Scarlet and The Duke' returns for a third season in January 2023, but if you're a PBS member, you can stream the new episodes starting Thanksgiving Day.
What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Live on Paramount Network
Welcome back, Yellowstone. We missed ya, partner. Last week, the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Paramount Network. Without getting too spoilery, fans were introduced to Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce and Monica dealt with a tragedy, and the captivating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) made her Yellowstone debut. If you missed the first two episodes, you can catch up with the Duttons on the Paramount Network website.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
How To Watch All of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 After Finale Airs
Later tonight, we’re watching the final episode of (deep promo voice) AMC’s The Walking Dead. The original series may be coming to an end, but there’s a lot more action from The Walking Dead franchise on the horizon, including a Daryl Dixon-led series, The Walking Dead: Dead City (aka the adventures of Negan and Maggie), and a Rick and Michonne spinoff. All three shows are expected to be released in 2023. If you’re looking for answers on the penultimate episode of the series as well as a preview of the “unexpected turns” of the finale, Alex Zalben recently interviewed showrunner Angela...
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
'The Walking Dead' director shares how Norman Reedus' on-set concussion affected the finale and how they scrambled to get those 2 major cameos into the episode
Executive producer Greg Nicotero tells Insider what was going on with Daryl's black eye, recreating an iconic comic scene, and more from the finale.
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Popculture
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
Popculture
Jason David Frank Dead at 49: 'Power Rangers' Legend's Death Confirmed
Jason David Frank, the actor behind the iconic Power Rangers character Tommy Oliver, has died. After a wave of rumors that surfaced on Twitter Saturday night, Frank's death was confirmed on Sunday by TMZ. The cause of death is reported to be suicide. He was 49. "Please respect the privacy...
Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time
After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reacts to Having More Space Beth in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty changed the Smith Family dynamic in a pretty big way by bringing Space Beth more into the fold with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and one of the co-creators behind the series shared their reaction to having more of Space Beth in the family with the new season! After first introducing her to the series at the end of the fourth season, only to then completely ignore her during the events of the fifth season, Season 6 took a big step forward when it was revealed that we would get to see the fan favorite Space Beth with more frequency in the coming episodes.
Collider
'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming Today and Shoots Till Next Summer [Exclusive]
Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor would begin shooting Season 2 this week, and we can now also reveal just how long the crew will be shooting the 12-episode final season. Ahead of the Season 1 finale and the first day of filming Season 2, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Gilroy, and he shared that Season 2 will be filming until August 2023.
Popculture
Jenna Ortega: Meet the Wednesday Addams Actress and Gen Z Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. At just twenty years old, the starlet already has many accomplishments. Ortega most recently appeared in Ti West's horror thriller X and the indie film The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021. In 2014, Ortega rose to fame as young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. Additionally, she lent her voice to an animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Netflix's upcoming Wednesday, a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family, she will play Wednesday Addams. The fifth installment of the Scream franchise boosted Ortega's profile due to her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 movie. In addition to performing well opposite returning stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, Ortega shined bright enough to win an MTV Movie Award for "Most Frightened Performance." Her other upcoming credits include Miller's Girl and Finestkind and the next Scream sequel. Besides her work in film and television, Ortega wrote It's All Love, which contains anecdotes about her life meant to be inspiring and encouraging. Besides her many accolades, she also has over nine million Instagram followers. But how exactly did she get her start? And what is her connection to Disney? Read on to find out more about the Wednesday star.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Popculture
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Fate Revealed
The Season 3 fate of HBO's hit series The White Lotus has been revealed, and fans will surely be elated. The Mike White-created HBO mystery dramedy will officially be back for more episodes, per Deadline. No details are available at this time, but that may simply be due to the fact that The White Lotus Season 2 is only three episodes right now, with new ones airing on Sunday nights.
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The long-lasting Christmas franchise got another installment in the form of a six-episode mini-series that dropped on Nov. 16. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available to binge-watch just yet though. Subscribers can catch the first two episodes now, and the remaining installments will air each Wed. until the finale on Dec. 14.
Popculture
'The Walking Dead' Star Josh McDermitt Reveals What He Will Miss Most About Playing Eugene (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead comes to an end on Sunday (Nov. 20) with the highly anticipated series finale. And one of the veteran cast members of the AMC series is going to miss playing a very popular character. PopCulture.com attended a roundtable junket with some of The Walking Dead cast members and asked Josh McDermitt about what he's going to miss the most about playing Eugene Porter.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Teases Season 2
The season finale of Andor is dropping on Disney+ next week, and the Rogue One prequel has already been confirmed to have two seasons. In fact, the show is expected to start production on Monday. The new show takes place five years before Rogue One, and the second season is expected to lead right into the events of the film. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, recently spoke with The Playlist and teased the second and final season of the series.
