Aimee Garcia Teases 'How to Train Your Dragon' Easter Eggs in 'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Season 4: 'A Little Wink for the OG Fans' (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. At just twenty years old, the starlet already has many accomplishments. Ortega most recently appeared in Ti West's horror thriller X and the indie film The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021. In 2014, Ortega rose to fame as young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. Additionally, she lent her voice to an animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Netflix's upcoming Wednesday, a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family, she will play Wednesday Addams. The fifth installment of the Scream franchise boosted Ortega's profile due to her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 movie. In addition to performing well opposite returning stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, Ortega shined bright enough to win an MTV Movie Award for "Most Frightened Performance." Her other upcoming credits include Miller's Girl and Finestkind and the next Scream sequel. Besides her work in film and television, Ortega wrote It's All Love, which contains anecdotes about her life meant to be inspiring and encouraging. Besides her many accolades, she also has over nine million Instagram followers. But how exactly did she get her start? And what is her connection to Disney? Read on to find out more about the Wednesday star.

