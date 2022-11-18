Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls To Virginia 3-2 In Overtime, Ends NCAA Tournament Run
Penn State women’s soccer (15-5-3) suffered a 3-2 overtime loss Virginia (16-3-3) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at Jeffrey Field. Payton Linnehan scored the Nittany Lions’ go-ahead goal in the 29th minute, but the Cavaliers had a response for every Penn State conversion and took the match to move on to the Elite Eight.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Shines In 68-56 Win Over Colorado State
Penn State men’s basketball (5-1) took care of business against Colorado State (4-2) in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic, winning 68-56. Seth Lundy led the way, scoring 17 points and bringing down eight rebounds. Jalen Pickett finished the game with a double-double, scoring 16 points and hauling in 11 rebounds.
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Kaytron Allen Named Big Ten Co-Freshman Of The Week
For the second time this season, Penn State football’s Kaytron Allen is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Allen was given the honor following his performance in Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers. Allen shares the award this week with Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden. Allen previously received the honor following his 111-yard game against Central Michigan.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates In Black Knight Open Tournament
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) took 13 wrestlers to West Point, New York, on Sunday to participate in the Black Knight Open tournament and is coming home with big results. Penn State won the championship in five of the 10 weight classes, with three of them being all-Penn State finals. Besides the notable championship wins, Penn State also had 11 out of 13 overall participants crowned place winners.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Rutgers
In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions dominated the Scarlet Knights 55-10 on a chilly Saturday in Piscataway. A slow start in frigid temperatures gave way to explosive scoop and scores, a house call, and more. Our photographers made the trip to Piscataway to capture all of the action....
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls To No. 17 Michigan State 7-3
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-3-0, 5-3-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 17 Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-2 Big Ten) 7-3 at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions quickly fell behind 3-0, as Liam Souliere was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on six shots. Penn State came roaring back with three goals to close out the first period and tie the game at 3-3. But, goaltender Noah Grannan had a rough go at it and allowed three Michigan State goals in the second period, and the Nittany Lions were never able to recover.
Onward State
Four-Star Wide Receiver Ejani Shakir Decommits From Penn State Football
Four-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir has decommitted from Penn State football’s Class of 2023, as announced by the high school student-athlete Sunday night. Shakir previously committed in May. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach Franklin, coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and...
Onward State
Penn State’s Defense On ‘Edge Of Greatness’ Following Dominant Rutgers Performance
Manny Diaz sat down with his defensive unit ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Rutgers and talked about Kobe Bryant. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown said the defensive coordinator, over team breakfast, specifically mentioned Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality”: He’s Kobe Bryant on the court, but “Black Mamba” off the court.
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Rutgers
No. 11 Penn State football came, saw, and conquered in Piscataway Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions took home a smothering 55-10 victory despite a shaky and exciting start to the game. An excellent defensive performance combined with steady play in the run and special teams games made for quick work of the Scarlet Knights.
Onward State
Penn State-Michigan State To Kick Off At 4 P.M. On FS1
No. 11 Penn State football’s November 26 matchup with Michigan State will kick off at 4 p.m. from Beaver Stadium, per Michigan State’s schedule. The game will be broadcast on FS1. This will be the Nittany Lions’ first 4 p.m. kickoff of the season and their first time...
Onward State
Penn State’s Depth Shows In Win Over Rutgers Amid Parker Washington Injury
Well, that was certainly an interesting game to watch. After dismantling Maryland at home last week at Beaver Stadium, Penn State marched into Piscataway and did the same to Rutgers, taking a 55-10 victory at SHI Stadium on Saturday evening. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 179 rushing yards...
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Rutgers Report Card
Penn State kept the ball rolling toward a potential New Year’s Six berth with a crushing 55-10 victory over Rutgers in Piscataway Saturday night. The Nittany Lions’ defense was on full display, scoring two scoop-and-score touchdowns and almost a pick-six that was called back for an illegal block in the back away from the play. True freshman Nick Singleton also razzle-dazzled with a 100-yard kick return touchdown, the first of his career.
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Veterans Preach ‘Consistency’ To Accept Concluding Careers
In the aftermath of Penn State’s decisive home defeat against Ohio State, its players seemed demoralized. It marked an entire generation of Nittany Lions who will end their careers winless against the Buckeyes. Rather than imploding in an act of self-pity, Penn State has responded with three consecutive blowouts...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Completes Comeback In 4-3 Thriller Over Michigan State
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (11-2) won a thriller at Pegula Ice Arena against Michigan State (8-5-1) 4-3 to open up its two-game series against the Spartans. After Jimmy Dowd Jr. buried the puck early to give the Nittany Lions the lead, Penn State fell back 3-2 amid two called-off goals and a major penalty, but Christian Berger and Tyler Gratton both scored late goals to make an incredible comeback in front of the home crowd.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 12
Another week is in the books in college football, folks. While No. 11 Penn State dominated Rutgers in a 55-10 win, some former Penn Staters shined for their respective teams. Let’s check in on how Nittany Lion transfers performed across college football this week. Will Levis, Kentucky. Saturday’s matchup...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Virginia Tech 61-59
Penn State men’s basketball (4-1) could not complete the comeback against Virginia Tech (5-0), losing 61-59. Andrew Funk led the way with 21 points, while Myles Dread added 15 points off of five threes. Jalen Pickett didn’t have his best game of the season, only scoring nine points. However,...
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats No. 9 Minnesota In Four Sets
No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball (22-6, Big Ten 11-6) took down No. 9 Minnesota (17-8, Big Ten 12-5) in four sets on Friday night (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25). Another evening of blocks from Kash Williams, who reached a career 1,500 kills in this match, plus a few surprise service aces, propelled the Nittany Lions to a victory.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Demolishes Rutgers 55-10
No. 11 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) 55-10 in SHI Stadium on Saturday evening. Ji’Ayir Brown and Kobe King each had a scoop-and-score touchdown in the game, while Nick Singleton ran a kickoff back to the end zone for the first time in his career. Kaytron Allen and Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards on 20 combined carries.
Onward State
Lady Lions Steamroll Bryant In 96-33 Victory
Penn State women’s basketball (4-0) absolutely destroyed Bryant (2-2) on Friday night in a 96-33 victory. The massive victory set a number of milestones for the Lady Lions, including their most points scored and fewest points allowed this season. How It Happened. Penn State led off the scoring, as...
