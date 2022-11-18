ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday

PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Is it yours? Lottery ticket worth $6.9M sold in Scottsdale

ARIZONA, USA — Someone's holiday season just got a lot brighter. Arizona lottery officials confirmed Tuesday that one lucky player is holding onto a The Pick! ticket worth $6.9 million. Lottery officials said the player could score Monday's jackpot prize of $6.9M because the jackpot was increased last week...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Territorial Cup: Arizona tries to snap 5-game losing streak vs. Arizona St

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12), Friday, 3 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Arizona by 3 1/2. Series record: Arizona leads 49-45-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. This year's Territorial Cup is simply for pride after both teams struggled through their...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Maricopa County releases final election results, Kris Mayes still ahead of Abe Hamadeh

PHOENIX — Maricopa County reported finishing the tabulation of its ballots Monday, producing results that still placed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh in the state's highly-competitive race for attorney general. The county reported tabulating 1,562,758 ballots, which represents about 64% of registered voters. Arizona's unofficial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
GLENDALE, AZ

