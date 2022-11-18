MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.

