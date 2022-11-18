Read full article on original website
More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday
PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
Blind athlete and the 'Voice of Ironman' made 2022 Arizona competition a special event
PHOENIX — Countless hours of blood, sweat and tears paid off for hundreds of Arizona athletes taking part in the intense Ironman triathlon this past weekend. Competitors endured swimming in Tempe Town Lake, biking along the Beeline Highway, and then running through the beautiful Papago Park. 12News caught up...
The tumbles are in town! Chandler gets ready for Annual Tumbleweed Tree Lighting
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Some things just go hand-in-hand with the holidays, like pumpkin pie, gingerbread houses, candy canes, and of course the City of Chandler's Annual Tumbleweed Tree Lighting. Chandler is the only city in the United States Southwest that has a Tumbleweed Tree. The idea for the Tumbleweed...
Is it yours? Lottery ticket worth $6.9M sold in Scottsdale
ARIZONA, USA — Someone's holiday season just got a lot brighter. Arizona lottery officials confirmed Tuesday that one lucky player is holding onto a The Pick! ticket worth $6.9 million. Lottery officials said the player could score Monday's jackpot prize of $6.9M because the jackpot was increased last week...
Family of Mesa police shooting victim settles for $8 million settlement
It's been six years since Mesa police shot and killed Daniel Shaver in a Mesa hotel room. His family will get $8 million.
Neighbor shares thoughts after shooting at Chandler home leaves 2 children injured
Chandler police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. Rachel Cole has new details in the shooting.
A new partnership at Sky Harbor Airport helps blind travelers
A new service at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is designed to assist travelers with vision loss. Jen Wahl has the details.
Family still searching for answers after loved one is killed in Phoenix
Victor Garcia was shot and killed near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive. The victim's family urges the public to submit any information related the to shooting.
Chandler's Tumbleweed Tree is back in town
The southwest tradition continues! Since October, the City of Chandler has been collecting tumbleweeds for its 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree.
'Sham criminal trial': Daniel Shaver's widow says more justice needed after $8 million settlement with Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.
Territorial Cup: Arizona tries to snap 5-game losing streak vs. Arizona St
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12), Friday, 3 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Arizona by 3 1/2. Series record: Arizona leads 49-45-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. This year's Territorial Cup is simply for pride after both teams struggled through their...
New details emerge about the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved were initially rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.
Arrest made in 2021 road rage incident in Phoenix
A mother of three was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix. Nearly a year later an arrest was made in another state.
Maricopa County releases final election results, Kris Mayes still ahead of Abe Hamadeh
PHOENIX — Maricopa County reported finishing the tabulation of its ballots Monday, producing results that still placed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh in the state's highly-competitive race for attorney general. The county reported tabulating 1,562,758 ballots, which represents about 64% of registered voters. Arizona's unofficial...
Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
