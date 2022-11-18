ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.

