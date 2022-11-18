Read full article on original website
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
K9s, horses help secure US-Mexico border against smuggled threats
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With today's technological advancements, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol have a huge advantage in their operations. However, animals play an important role as well. K9s and horses are able to get to places where technology cannot. Whether it's on horseback...
El Paso Salvation Army looking to hire bell ringers for Christmas Red Kettle Campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is looking to hire and recruit volunteers to ring bells and collect monetary donations outside stores across El Paso. "We are happy to hire...
7 magnitude earthquake possible in El Paso according to local seismologist
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Mobile pet unit offers discounted services at Memorial Park in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans looking for affordable spay and neuter services, low cost vaccinations, and microchipping can take their furry family members to Memorial Park Sunday morning in Central El Paso. The goal of the Mobile Pet Vet is to help locals care for their pets...
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
Guatemalan man dies after hit-and-run on Loop 375; Juarez driver arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Guatemalan man died after getting hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Loop 375 at Fonseca on Thursday night and the driver turned himself in hours later. Officials said the man who died was a 52-year-old man from Guatemala. Officials said the...
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
