El Paso, TX

El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
EL PASO, TX
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
EL PASO, TX
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus

LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
EL PASO, TX
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
K9s, horses help secure US-Mexico border against smuggled threats

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With today's technological advancements, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol have a huge advantage in their operations. However, animals play an important role as well. K9s and horses are able to get to places where technology cannot. Whether it's on horseback...
EL PASO, TX
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
EL PASO, TX
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX

