Idaho student deaths leave community reeling as investigators continue to look for answers
A week after four University of Idaho students were killed, police continue to search for evidence and ask for the community's help in finding the killer. Christina Ruffini has the latest on the investigation.
Police ask for patience amid murder investigation of four university students
A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patience to name a suspect.
Idaho police provide updates in press conference one week after brutal university murders
Police in Moscow, Idaho, held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the quadruple fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Idaho student murders
Still no suspect or murder weapon in the case of four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed.
Investigators Trace Final Steps of Four Slain University of Idaho Students as Frantic Search for Stabbing Suspect Continues
New details have been released regarding the shocking and harrowing murders of four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside an off-campus house over the weekend. On Monday, the University of Idaho identified the four slain students as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, and...
Some of the murdered University of Idaho students were stabbed in their beds, coroner says
Of the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in a rental house last Sunday, some were killed in their beds, the Latah County coroner told CBS News Friday. Coroner Cathy Mabbutt would not provide any further details. She noted, however, that earlier media reports stating...
New timeline details emerge in case of Idaho students killings
Moscow, Idaho, police released a detailed timeline of the students' movements in the hours before they were killed. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Idaho Campus Steps Up Surveillance as Mystery Remains Over Four Murders
Police still have no suspects in the killings of four University of Idaho students, who were found dead at a home near its Moscow campus.
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date, and his brother was Maizie’s roommates date,” Chapin’s mother, Stacy Chapin, said in an interview Wednesday. The group was attending a dance hosted by Maizie’s sorority. “They all spent their last day together, all dressed up, and had a great time. We’re all thankful that they spent that time together.” Ethan Chapin captured photos of the event on his phone, but the family has yet to see them. The device is being held by law enforcement as potential evidence in the homicide investigation.
CBS News
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
