Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week puts kids' mental health over academics

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week was nominated for his authenticity in the classroom. Eric Hagen is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at West Clermont Middle School. He was inspired to start teaching after hating school for the most part growing up. "I came in with...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local students paint snow plows for art project

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - When the snow plows hit the road in Goshen this winter, they will be hauling works of art. Students at the township's four schools painted the plows. The township posted pictures on its Facebook page. Most of the artwork was done by students during art...
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH

