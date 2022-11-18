Read full article on original website
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WKRC
Talawanda schools shut down due to illness, shortage of substitutes
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Talawanda Schools are expected to be shut down Monday and Tuesday. The school district says too many staff and students were sick with the flu. The district also says it is also dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers.
Fox 19
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
WKRC
Educator of the Week puts kids' mental health over academics
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week was nominated for his authenticity in the classroom. Eric Hagen is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at West Clermont Middle School. He was inspired to start teaching after hating school for the most part growing up. "I came in with...
WLWT 5
Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment
CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
'Extremely high levels of staff illness' force local school to close
School officials did not say how many staff members are out sick and it did not say what illness is causing the closure.
Fox 19
15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
WKRC
4 final candidates selected for police chief of CPD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is closer to having a new police chief. The list of 13 candidates has been narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. She was named to the top job in February after Chief Eliot Issac retired. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences,...
City of Covington engages Emersion Design to redesign Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway
Emersion Design, LLC will help the City of Covington drastically improve both the look and function of a busy gateway that – to be polite – isn’t very inviting. The company was awarded a contract after a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners this week to redesign the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway into Covington from Cincinnati.
Hamilton County's rent and utility relief program is back
Rent and utility payment aid will return to Hamilton County after the Hamilton County Job and Family Services announced in July they were halting new applications to wait for additional funding.
Docs: Parent brings gun in front of 70 Taft HS students after child's fight
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
Cincinnati City Manager Announces Final Candidates for Police Chief
One CPD chief candidate was the chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department.
WKRC
Local students paint snow plows for art project
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - When the snow plows hit the road in Goshen this winter, they will be hauling works of art. Students at the township's four schools painted the plows. The township posted pictures on its Facebook page. Most of the artwork was done by students during art...
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Announces New Gun Laws, Zoning Changes During State of the City Address
The mayor walked out to the sounds of Lizzo before announcing a "redesign" plan for the city.
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
linknky.com
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
oxfordobserver.org
Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations
Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
