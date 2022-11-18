Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
unhwildcats.com
‘Cats Fall to Northeastern, 63-51 on Saturday Afternoon
DURHAM, N.H. – The University of New Hampshire women's basketball team fell to Northeastern, 63-51 on Saturday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. Freshman guard Breezie Williams (Canton, Ohio) led the 'Cats in points with 10 and assists with five. Freshmen guard Avery O'Connor (Dedham, Mass.) was right behind Williams with nine points and three rebounds.
unhwildcats.com
Juodikis, Pinto Record Two Points Apiece in 3-2 OT Loss to Boston College
DURHAM, N.H. – Grad student Emily Pinto (Mulmur, Ontario) and sophomore Kira Juodikis (LaSalle, Ontario) both recorded a goal and an assist, but the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team was upended 3-2 in overtime by Boston College on Saturday at the Whittemore Center. Pinto's goal lifted UNH...
unhwildcats.com
Men’s Hockey Defeated By #15 UMass, 4-2
DURHAM, N.H. – Reed Lebster scored the game winner for the Minutemen as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team fell to No. 15 UMass, 4-2, on Friday evening at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats fall to 3-10-1 (0-9-1 Hockey East), while the Minutemen advance to 6-5-1 (2-5-0...
unhwildcats.com
No. 18 New Hampshire Knocks Off Maine, 42-41, in OT
ORONO, Maine – Junior running back Dylan Laube (Westhampton, N.Y.) ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.) passed for three scores to lead the No. 18-ranked University of New Hampshire football team to a wild and crucial 42-41 overtime win over Maine on Saturday at Alfond Stadium.
unhwildcats.com
No. 4 Seed 'Cats Sweep Top Seed Binghamton in America East Semifinals
VESTAL, N.Y. – The No. 4 seeded University of New Hampshire volleyball team swept top seed Binghamton in the America East semifinals on Saturday afternoon at West Gym. The set scores were 30-28, 25-23 and 25-16. The Wildcats improve to 19-9 overall with the victory, while the Bearcats end their season at 17-8. UNH is on a season-high five-match winning streak heading into the conference championship game. UNH is making their 11th appearance in the America East Championship Game and own a 7-3 all-time record in the finals.
Boston Globe
Boston College takes big step backward in brutal loss at Notre Dame
A week after stunning then-No. 17 North Carolina State in the final seconds, Boston College reverted to its old habits and turned in its worst half of the season in an eventual 44-0 road loss to No. 18 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. The Eagles (3-8, 2-5...
Lowell football team will play Winnacunnet on Thanksgiving Day
LOWELL - There's much to cheer for in Lowell, days before the Thanksgiving football game. It's a tradition that almost didn't happen this year. The scheduled game against rival Haverhill had been ripped away from the Lowell High Red Raiders, after Haverhill's season was canceled due to a hazing investigation. "I missed the last two games because of an injury. I was supposed to be back for Thanksgiving," explained Lowell football player Tyler Loyn. "Evan came home and told me he knew the end was near, but he didn't know he'd played his last game last week. It...
thelocalne.ws
State Champs! Girls volleyball pulls from behind in epic final to take state title
WORCESTER — In an absolutely nerve-wracking game, the girls varsity volleyball team has won the Division 4 state championship for the second year in a row. The No. 1 seed Ipswich Tigers pulled off a reverse sweep by beating No. 3 seed Joseph Case High School of Swansea 3-2. The match took place in Worcester State University Saturday morning.
laconiadailysun.com
Caroline Colby of Gilford clinches national equestrian title
GILFORD — When Caroline Colby, 16, a junior at Gilford High School, rode for all of six minutes in the U.S. Dressage Finals last week on the horse she’s trained for two-and-a-half years, it wasn’t just business as usual. And it was more than a walk in the park.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket
A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WMTW
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
