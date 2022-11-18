MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it's a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our seasonal lighting celebration where we turn on all of our decorations,” said Tiffany Kenney, the Executive Director for Downtown Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO