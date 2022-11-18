Read full article on original website
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
Goodman Center provides thousands with Thanksgiving meals
MADISON, Wis. – For decades, the Goodman Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Madison, and with record high demand, they came through again in 2022. They opened 4,000 slots for full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who signed up. They did that, and then...
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison's 'hairball' intersection extended
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will shut down overnight into the early days of Thanksgiving week. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures started Wednesday night and have since been postponed until Sunday night due to snow and cold weather.
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
Goodman Community Center makes final push for donations ahead of Thanksgiving basket drive
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 5,000 people signed up to collect a basket of Thanksgiving groceries at the Goodman Community Center this weekend. The donation drive is a tradition the community center has done for 34 years, but this year marks a record number of community members who signed up for the baskets.
Dane County Board approves $750K for opioid overdose prevention
MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Board on Thursday approved a new $750,000 initiative to fight the opioid epidemic. The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act outlines several specific things Dane County executives hope will reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, which have been steadily rising since 2016. It includes...
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
Dane County Farmers' Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods.
Night Market, 'Shine On' kick off the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it's a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our seasonal lighting celebration where we turn on all of our decorations,” said Tiffany Kenney, the Executive Director for Downtown Madison.
Monroe runs by West Salem to win first state title since 1994
MADISON, Wis. — Tucker Markham rushed for 170 yards and scored 4 touchdowns, while Alex Hernandez added 122 more on the ground to lead Monroe past West Salem in the Division 3 state championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns and forced 4 turnovers in...
Badgers stage comeback to secure bowl eligibility for 21st straight season
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Badgers are going bowling. Wisconsin mounted a second-half comeback on Saturday to take down Nebraska, 15-14, in Lincoln. Both teams traded punches in the first quarter but found little success. The Badgers were able to string together a 10-play drive near the end of the quarter but stalled out just past midfield.
