Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
actionnewsnow.com
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
krcrtv.com
Three people sustain major injuries after head-on crash on Skyway near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, NOV. 18, 7:11 AM:. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials in the Chico area released more information regarding the crash on Skyway on Thursday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., CHP said their officers were requested to respond to a crash on westbound Skyway mear Santa...
actionnewsnow.com
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
krcrtv.com
Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him
CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
mendofever.com
Wheelchair-Bound Man Suffers Major Injuries in Ukiah Traffic Collision
Yesterday evening, Ukiah rang out with the sounds of sirens after emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a possible fatal traffic collision on South State Street. The collision would leave a wheelchair-bound man with major injuries requiring an air ambulance and hospitalization. CHP Public Information Officer Olegario...
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
actionnewsnow.com
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
actionnewsnow.com
3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
actionnewsnow.com
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
Dark Reading
County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
Comments / 0