Sporting News
'We're not machines': Roger Federer highlights mental health impact of pro tennis circuit, can 'understand' players who retire early
The intense nature of professional tennis circuits has a negative impact on players' mental wellbeing, according to Roger Federer. The now-retired tennis great had a highly-successful 24-year career in the sport, but has now been able to reflect on the demands of the touring lifestyle. Speaking at a Uniqlo press...
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and Williams sisters' Nick Bollettieri in his final days according to daughter
According to his daughter, legendary coach Nick Bollettieri is in his final days as she shared the update on social media. He worked with many prominent tennis players over the year coaching the likes of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and the Williams sisters. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year but unfortunately, his health is deteriorating rapidly.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas takes out his frustrations during Rublev defeat, hits tennis ball towards his parents
Stefanos Tsitsipas hit a tennis ball in the direction of his parents who were having a heated exchange in the stands during his clash against Rublev. It was a match where Tsitsipas had the first set in hand but then lost the next two quite easily losing the match. During a point in the match, his parents were in a heated exchange which prompted him to hit a tennis ball towards them.
tennisuptodate.com
Courier believes Tsitsipas and family need therapy after spat at ATP Finals: "They're hurting him and they're hurting his chances"
Jim Courier thinks the family of Stefanos Tsitsipas are hurting his chances at success and he wants to see the player step away from them for a while. The bond between the Tsitsipas family is very strong and his parents have always been present in his tennis career. Both of his parents come from tennis as well which makes their passion for success even higher. However, Courier thinks it's not working the way they want it to work:
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic has potential to add an 'unbelievable' haul of further Grand Slams before retirement: "He can score between three to ten more Grand Slams"
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic can win up to 10 more grand slams in the next three to four years. Many believe Djokovic will win a couple of more grand slams but few believe he can actually make it to thirty. Mouratoglou is certainly one of them as he can see a scenario where Djokovic wins several more in the next three to four years.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on life after retirement: "You actually feel lighter, relieved that you can actually live normally again"
Roger Federer isn't finding it hard to adjust to being a retired player because it gives him a chance to enjoy some things he previously could not. Roger Federer took part in a Uniqlo event in Tokyo and after the event, he talked about being a retired player. Federer surprised many by announcing his retirement in a post on social media with his final match coming at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis
Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport. Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She's shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:
Tennis-Mental health not helped by tough tour demands, says Federer
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The demanding schedule on the ATP and WTA circuits can have a negative impact on the mental health of players, tennis great Roger Federer said on Saturday. The 20-time grand slam champion retired from the sport in September after travelling around the world a number of times during a career that spanned almost a quarter of a century.
tennisuptodate.com
Recently retired ATP stars including Tsonga and Simon honoured at ATP Finals
The ATP stagged a special stage to honour all the players who retired from tennis this year including Tsonga and Simon. An initiative by ATP Chief Andrea Gaudenzi gathered all the notable players who retired from tennis this year. Among those attending were Gilles Simon and Jo Wilfried Tsonga who said goodbye to tennis. Simon said:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top
We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
tennisuptodate.com
Courier believes Alcaraz becoming World Number One wasn't an 'unexpected outcome': "Is one of those players who is groomed to be World No. 1"
Jim Courier didn't find Carlos Alcaraz becoming number one in the world unexpected as he was 'groomed to be number one'. Jim Courier got the watch Alcaraz play a few times this year and the American was certainly among many of those impressed by what he has been able to do this year. Alcaraz made his way all the way to number one even finishing the year as the top player in the world despite missing out on the chance to play at the ATP Finals.
Tennis-Djokovic beats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title
TURIN, Italy, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the biggest paycheck ever in tennis - $4,740,300 - for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten.
tennisuptodate.com
Davis Cup chief unveils ambitious plans to make tournament as prominent as Grand Slams
The CEO of Kosmos which operates the Davis Cup revealed an ambitious plan to make the event as prominent as grand slams. Kosmos has not been received warmly among tennis fans as their changes to the Davis Cup were heavily scrutinized by both fans and some players. Despite the backlash, the company has still ambitious plans wanting to make the competition even bigger than it already is.
tennisuptodate.com
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic one win from history at ATP Finals despite not being 100%: "I had to fight to survive"
Novak Djokovic revealed after the match that he wasn't feeling that great during the match but he pulled through against Fritz. It was a tricky match for Djokovic but he handled it pretty well downing Fritz in two sets. The second set was quite close because Fritz served for the second set but Djokovic was able to pull it out and then win in the tiebreak. It's a big win for him considering the circumstances:
tennisuptodate.com
Sports psychologist gives advice to Tsitsipas' parents after ATP Finals spot: "The first rule of a good sports parent - be able to manage your own emotions and your own stress"
Leading sports psychologist Daria Abramovicz gave some advice to the parents of Stefanos Tsitsipas after some tense moments at the ATP Finals. His quarter-finals match against Rublev was very tense as he took the first set but lost the next two sets to Rublev quite easily. During the 3rd set, Tsitsipsa reacted in anger towards his parents when they started to argue with each other in the stands.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tennisuptodate.com
"I think there's 15 to 20 people that can all beat each other" - Fritz on effect of no Djokovic in tournaments
Taylor Fritz spoke about the parity in tennis when you exclude Novak Djokovic which was pretty much evident this year. Djokovic missed many events this year due to various circumstances and quite a few players were able to step up and win some trophies. No player dominated the game similar to how Swiatek dominated the WTA Tour which is a conclusion Fritz drew from this year.
