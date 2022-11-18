ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, WV

WBOY 12 News

Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Cold threatens to break records this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Blackwater Falls Sled Run tickets on sale now

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparations are underway for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun.
DAVIS, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Should Not Be Allowed to Finish The Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – There are a lot of reasons to allow Neal Brown to continue to finish the season; his ludicrous contract buyout, there’s only one game left, it’s too late to fix the mess, etc. But ultimately, if I were West Virginia University Gordon Gee, Neal Brown would be fired directly after this embarrassing, humiliating loss to Kansas State today.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Greene County man found guilty on thousands of rape charges

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — After a four-day trial, a man has been found guilty on over 13,000 felony counts. The jury unanimously found Matthew Perry, of Greensboro, guilty. The district attorney says the case was initially filed by the prior administration and only one count of rape of a child and the other offenses were charged against the defendant.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV

