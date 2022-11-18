Read full article on original website
Related
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad offering rail excursions to Tygart Junction for first time since 2000
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those looking for something different to do during the winter season are in luck as the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad is bringing back rail excursions from Elkins to Tygart Junction for the first time since 2000. This scenic, four-hour train ride departs the Historic...
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
wchstv.com
Cold threatens to break records this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV
Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
Metro News
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Barn Built In 1860 Burned To The Ground In Maryland; Livestock Escape Safely, Fire Marshal Says
A barn that has stood in Maryland for more than 150 years was burned to the ground, though all animals inside were able to escape safely, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Allegany County, shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, a crew of 20...
Blackwater Falls Sled Run tickets on sale now
DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparations are underway for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom
When the hire became official four years ago, I didn't know what to think. I felt like WVU looked at the available candidates, realized there wasn't much out there that they could afford on short notice, and went to the guy with the best resume. Hiring a guy that won...
Concerns voiced about Corridor H route
A group of local businesses, organizations and community members concerned about the route of Corridor H hosted a fundraising event at The Purple Fiddle in Thomas on Thursday.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Should Not Be Allowed to Finish The Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – There are a lot of reasons to allow Neal Brown to continue to finish the season; his ludicrous contract buyout, there’s only one game left, it’s too late to fix the mess, etc. But ultimately, if I were West Virginia University Gordon Gee, Neal Brown would be fired directly after this embarrassing, humiliating loss to Kansas State today.
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
wtae.com
Greene County man found guilty on thousands of rape charges
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — After a four-day trial, a man has been found guilty on over 13,000 felony counts. The jury unanimously found Matthew Perry, of Greensboro, guilty. The district attorney says the case was initially filed by the prior administration and only one count of rape of a child and the other offenses were charged against the defendant.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia high school students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
Comments / 1