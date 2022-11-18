Feeling the chill this morning? It’s hard not to as some of the coldest air of the season has settled in. That is putting air temps in the teens and 20s early this Monday morning as wind chills run in the low to mid teens for many. Even in Boston, we’re well below the freezing mark this morning. High temps recover to the mid 30s in the Worcester Hills to the low 40s in Boston, under a mostly sunny sky.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO