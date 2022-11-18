Read full article on original website
Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
After reviving a man on their flight to Chicago, North Attleboro Firefighters recognized at Firefighter of the Year awards
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from the North Attleboro Fire Department who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher...
Asian American leaders organize free self-defense classes in Quincy, Chinatown
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station. Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ is on view now in Fall River and features artwork of the war in Ukraine, by the artists close to it
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places a wreath in Kyiv memorial of Ukrainians killed in the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian artists are partnering with galleries in Massachusetts to recognize the conflict with an exhibition of Ukrainian work. “Eye of the Beholder” is an installation newly...
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
After a shuttle bus crash in Waltham kills one, leaves dozens of students injured, the Brandeis community mourns
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a horrific overnight bus crash on campus, members of the Brandeis University community in Waltham gathered to process the tragedy. Kiah Holstrom knew people on the bus last night, and the student who was killed. She and her group of friends took a moment to witness the aftermath of the scene, littered with debris. Others stopped by to lay flowers.
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Police ID Brandeis University student killed in shuttle bus crash that injured dozens
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of a Brandeis student who was killed in a violent shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, which also left 26 people hospitalized. A preliminary investigation suggested a bus transporting Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed...
Vigil planned as Brandeis University community mourns loss of student in bus crash that killed 1, injured 27
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Brandeis University have been canceled and support services are being offered to students as the campus community mourns the loss of an undergraduate student killed in a bus crashed that injured 27 other people. The bus had been transporting Brandeis students from a hockey...
Martial arts studio in Quincy hosts open self-defense class after attacks on Asian women
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A martial arts school in Quincy is taking action in response to violent attacks on Asian women, including a kidnapping at the Wollaston T-Stop. The studio, Wah Lum in Quincy, offered a free self defense class for the community Sunday afternoon. From 3 to 6 p.m., people of all ages and skill-sets showed up to practice new skills.
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
Thief caught on camera stealing safe from Malden restaurant
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a restaurant in Malden is looking for answers after a thief broke into the business in the middle of the night and made off with a safe stuffed with cash. The burglar who broke into El Porto Mexican Bar and Grill on Highland...
DA provides update on fatal shooting in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced Friday that investigators have developed additional information in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors...
Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects
Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Wakefield on Friday that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on North Avenue around 5:15 pm. found a pedestrian injured, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was taken by medical helicopter...
Cold & Dry
Feeling the chill this morning? It’s hard not to as some of the coldest air of the season has settled in. That is putting air temps in the teens and 20s early this Monday morning as wind chills run in the low to mid teens for many. Even in Boston, we’re well below the freezing mark this morning. High temps recover to the mid 30s in the Worcester Hills to the low 40s in Boston, under a mostly sunny sky.
Baker Seeks Pardons in 1980s Fells Acres Abuse Case
Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor’s Council to revisit one of the nation’s most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald “Tooky” Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care.
Acton police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old seriously injured
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month. The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15...
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
