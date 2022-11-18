Read full article on original website
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
Andy Lee named Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade
The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.
Morris Addresses Chamber About Legislature
At Friday’s November monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce the speaker was Joe Morris, a government relations consultant who represents Brown County and other rural counties, as well as agricultural and water clients, to the Texas State Legislature. Morris said the Legislature will begin with a...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
Nila Helt
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
‘Christmas in the Boot Shop’ set for Nov. 26
The Brown County Museum of History presents “Christmas in the Boot Shop” on Saturday, November 26th from 10 AM – 2 PM. Taking place at a model boot shop located within the museum, this event will be a festive kickoff to the Christmas season. There will be...
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Blackhorse Mercantile & Cafe celebrates official opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Lisa and David Stowe were joined by the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, community members and staff as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at their new restaurant, Blackhorse Mercantile and Cafe at 103 W. Walker in downtown Breckenridge. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 18
On Thursday, November 17, at about 11:09 a.m., Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson were dispatched to an animal at large call located at Ave A, Blanket. Upon arrival, deputies observed the dog had been shot by a neighbor of the property owner. The dog showed signs of aggression in past encounters with livestock.
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Winning State
I love this time of the year – playoff football – and I have been privileged down through the years to be around some great State Championship football teams. I’ve also been around some great football teams that were not State Champions. What’s the difference? Obviously I’m not somebody who can figure that out.
Lady Lions finish fourth at Hamilton tournament after loss to Lorena
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth at the Hamilton basketball tournament, dropping the third-place game to Lorena, 61-39, Saturday afternoon. Brownwood couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime, and 52-26 through three quarters. The Lady Lions shot just 23 percent...
