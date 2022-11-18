Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Governor Kristi Noem speak at last week’s Republican National Governor’s Association meeting in Florida
ORLANDO, F.L.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke on a panel at the Republican National Governor’s Association meeting in Florida last week. Noem told the newly elected GOP Governors that they were rock stars for what they had accomplished and offered some advice. Noem talked about how South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Freedom Caucus release statement about the leadership in the SD House
PIERRE, S.D. (Press Release) – Saturday, the South Dakota House Republicans met to hold leadership elections for the 2023 legislative session, and the results have some claiming the Republican party is going blue, resulting in a major split in the party. Hugh Bartels was nominated to be the next...
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
hubcityradio.com
Summit Carbon Solution looking to set date for hearing on application for co2 pipeline
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The permit application docket for Summit Carbon Solutions liquid carbon dioxide pipeline was in front of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Friday. At issue was attempting to set a procedural schedule set so a hearing on the application could take place. Brian Jorde is representing dozens of landowners as intervenors and says its to early to set a schedule.
kotatv.com
KOTA Feeding South Dakota
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
sdpb.org
Abortion rights backers optimistic about petition drive following mid-term elections
Voters in three states – California, Vermont and Michigan approved abortion rights in their state constitutions on Election Day. In two traditionally red states – Montana and Kentucky, voters rejected more restrictions on reproductive care. That outcome supporting abortion rights has backers of a South Dakota ballot drive...
sdstandardnow.com
After another grim Election Night, SD Democratic Party must adapt, change and grow to win
This is the fourth in a series on the 2022 election in South Dakota and its aftermath. It was yet another night of crushing defeats for the South Dakota Democratic Party, as all statewide candidates were defeated in landslides, and only 11 legislative candidates will claim seats among the 105 that were on the ballot.
South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
KELOLAND TV
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
KEVN
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
redlakenationnews.com
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
KELOLAND TV
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over ‘angry tweets’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018, yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told The Associated Press Thursday.
Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion
During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota
STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
sdpb.org
South Dakota tribe awarded $2.6 million for high-speed internet access
A South Dakota tribe has received a multi-million dollar grant to expand its high-speed internet infrastructure. The Lower Brule tribe received $2.6 million from the Internet for All Initiative's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The money comes from the infrastructure law passed last year, according to a press release from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Comments / 0