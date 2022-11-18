ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Voting site violations found by disability advocacy group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time. Others will need more attention. The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Summit Carbon Solution looking to set date for hearing on application for co2 pipeline

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The permit application docket for Summit Carbon Solutions liquid carbon dioxide pipeline was in front of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Friday. At issue was attempting to set a procedural schedule set so a hearing on the application could take place. Brian Jorde is representing dozens of landowners as intervenors and says its to early to set a schedule.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

KOTA Feeding South Dakota

Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
RAPID CITY, SD
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion

During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota

STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
WISCONSIN STATE
sdpb.org

South Dakota tribe awarded $2.6 million for high-speed internet access

A South Dakota tribe has received a multi-million dollar grant to expand its high-speed internet infrastructure. The Lower Brule tribe received $2.6 million from the Internet for All Initiative's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The money comes from the infrastructure law passed last year, according to a press release from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy