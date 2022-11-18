The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.

BRADY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO