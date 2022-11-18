Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
fox44news.com
Hamilton Co. meth bust jails four
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing meth trafficking investigation in Hamilton County leads to four more people in jail. Sheriff Justin Caraway says the Sheriff’s Office has continuously worked this ongoing criminal investigation in and around Hamilton County during the past two years. The individuals arrested...
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
koxe.com
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
brownwoodnews.com
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
koxe.com
Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early
Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
New Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Cheryll Mabray officially swore in Debbie Odom and Tana DeSchane as new CASA volunteer Advocates, on November 9, 2022. Debbie comes from a long history of law enforcement and brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. While Debbie is a Brown County resident, she has accepted a Comanche case as we need more volunteers to help children in that county. Tana is continuing her graduate education but has felt called to be a CASA volunteer advocate for a long time. She brings an inquisitive mind and knowledge that will benefit our CASA children. We are proud of both ladies and glad they chose to finish their training and advocate for a child in court.
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
brownwoodnews.com
Andy Lee named Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade
The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.
brownwoodnews.com
Nila Helt
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
brownwoodnews.com
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
brady-today.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.
brownwoodnews.com
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions finish fourth at Hamilton tournament after loss to Lorena
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth at the Hamilton basketball tournament, dropping the third-place game to Lorena, 61-39, Saturday afternoon. Brownwood couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime, and 52-26 through three quarters. The Lady Lions shot just 23 percent...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 21-27
Early at Brownwood, 2:15 p.m. Brownwood at Brady, 2 p.m. Early at Jim Ned, 11:45 a.m. Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. GIRLS AND BASKETBALL. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. MEN’S...
koxe.com
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
Comments / 0