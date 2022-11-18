PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO