Greg Misenko
2d ago
That's it?? Disgusting!!! People like him should be locked up for life. They're a threat to society. No one would miss these predators if they were gone for life.
Nina Cerulli
2d ago
He should get life. How many innocent lives were ruined before he was caught. Whe he gets out, he'll start again.
Kelly
2d ago
He should get life in prison sick people in this world all I can say is watch your children human trafficking seems to be a lot of that going on around here I have granddaughters grandsons and this is the stuff we have to worry about when I was growing up you didn't hear too much at all now it's all the time throw away the key
Comments / 18