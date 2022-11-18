ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State puts three-game winning streak on the line at Missouri

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajJRu_0jGKFeb700

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Riding its first three-game winning streak since 2017, New Mexico State will go on the road to the SEC to face Missouri on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-5) have already secured just their second four-win season since 2008 and are still in the hunt for bowl eligibility with two guaranteed games left on the schedule and perhaps three if NMSU is able to schedule another game for Dec. 3 to replace the postponed Oct. 22 game vs. San Jose State.

They’ve done it in the first season under new head coach Jerry Kill and the Aggies have seemingly gotten better every single week. The trip to face Missouri (4-6) will be NMSU’s toughest since September and they’re 29-point underdogs. NMSU is hopeful that it can keep things close with the Tigers.

A big part of New Mexico State’s last two wins has been the improved quarterback play the Aggies have gotten from Diego Pavia. In wins over UMass and Lamar, Pavia has thrown for over 150 yards in each contest. In those two games, he’s also thrown for four touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing for over 100 total yards.

NMSU will need another strong quarterback performance on Saturday if they are to continue their three-game winning streak. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. MT in Columbia, Mo. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Missouri takes down New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A tough test on the road for New Mexico State football was to be expected. In the early stages, the Aggies once again proved that they could play with any team in the country, before Missouri (5-6, 2-5 SEC) pulled away for a 45-14 victory. The Aggies (4-6) battled with the SEC foe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP women defeat Texas State 72-68 in overtime on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas – The backcourt duo of N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson combined to score 37 points with 17 rebounds as UTEP upended Texas State 72-68 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. In a game featuring a bevy of ebbs and flows, the Miners (4-0) handed the Bobcats (3-1) […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP keeps bowl game hopes alive after 40-6 win against FIU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In order to keep their hopes of punching a ticket to a bowl game this season, UTEP needs to win the last two games of the regular season. The Miners completed the first step and grabbed a 40-6 win over Florida International at the Sun Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP falls to No. 22 Rice in C-USA Tournament Semifinals

OWLING GREEN, Ky.– The UTEP volleyball team (17-12, 10-4 Conference USA) concluded its time in the Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon following its valiant effort in a loss to No. 22 Rice (25-3, 13-1 C-USA), 3-0 (18-25, 12-25, 23-25), in the C-USA semifinals at E. A. Diddle Arena.   On the offense, Torrance Lovesee led the Miners with 11 kills and Mattie Gantt with 13 assists. Serena Patterson notched eight digs for the defense.   UTEP recorded six services aces […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Game Postponed

In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

NMSU Men’s Basketball game canceled following shooting at UNM

UPDATE: In a Twitter post, the UNM Lobos Men's Basketball Team said in light of the tragic incident on the UNM campus this morning New Mexico State University and The University of New Mexico have jointly decided to postpone Saturday evenings game. They said details regarding a potential rescheduled game...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP volleyball sweeps Charlotte in C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.– The 3-seed UTEP volleyball team defeated the 6-seed Charlotte 49ers in straight sets, 3-0 (25-30, 25-14, 25-22), in the Conference USA Tournament Quarterfinals Friday evening at E. A. Diddle Arena.  Two Miners hit double-digit kills, Serena Patterson (11) and Kaya Weaver (10). Ashlynn Barnes (21) and Mattie Gantt (14) combined to put up 35 assists and Patterson had a […]
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso High, Eastwood victorious in C.D. Jarvis Tournament semifinals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood and El Paso High both won their semifinal games in the C.D. Jarvis Tournament on Friday night. The Troopers defeated Andress 46-40 in the first semifinal and El Paso High outlasted Pebble Hills in the second game 47-46 on its home court. The Tigers and Troopers will play for […]
EL PASO, TX
High School Football PRO

Las Cruces, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The La Cueva High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
WSB Radio

Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men's basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy