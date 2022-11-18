Read full article on original website
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting
The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists. Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to...
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Swiss company uses algorithm to judge whether contested Portrait de femme (Gabrielle) is genuinely by French artist
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol and Friends photo book depicts early years of Pop Art
A new photo book by legendary photojournalist Steve Schapiro documents the interesting life and years of artist Andy Warhol
24 Graphic Design Fails That Will Make Any Designer Cry, Scream, And Yarf All Over Themselves And Their Loved Ones
WARNING: This post may contain Clip Art.
AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way
The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.
Brunello Cucinelli Purchases L.A. Home
Brunello Cucinelli has seemingly put down roots in Los Angeles. The designer, executive chairman and creative director of his namesake fashion brand, is the new owner of a 1920s-era Spanish Colonial Revival home in Runyon Canyon. The residence was purchased for $5 million in an off-market deal, according to Dirt,...
Skittles are for eating, not for hurling at Harry Styles, candy maker says
“Please don’t throw Skittles,” the candy maker implored.
'Boblo Boats' documentary available to stream and on DVD
The Boblo boats are embarking on a new trip. Destination: your home. “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” the award-winning documentary exploring the history of Boblo Island amusement park and its ferries, is now available to stream on demand and to own on DVD. The film, which had its world premiere at Freep Film Festival in 2021, this year played theatrically...
A One-of-a-Kind Gift of Commissioned Art is not as Out of Reach as you Think...
After giving gifts to the same people for decades, one often runs out of ideas. How do you surprise that special someone when you've already done all the personal photo gifts and scrapbooks you can think of? In an era where we all get the things we want, the second we want it anyway, how are we supposed to shop for people anymore? If you're looking for a truly unique and thoughtful present for someone, I'm here to tell you that a one-of-a-kind gift of commissioned art might be just what you're looking for, and you don't have to have Medici money to do it.
Christie’s Pulls $25 M. T. Rex Skeleton from Sale, Why Galleries at Fairs Pre-Sell Artworks, and More: Morning Links for November 21, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTROVERSY HITS CANADA. Late last Friday, news broke that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa let go four senior staff members, a move that “shocked Canada’s art community,” Karen K. Ho writes in ARTnews. Angela Cassie, the interim director and CEO of the museum, said in an internal memo that the cuts were meant to “better align the Gallery’s leadership team with the organization’s new strategic plan.” Some claimed otherwise. Gary A. Hill , the senior curator of Indigenous art and the first-ever Indigenous curator at the museum, wrote on his social media, “The truth is, I’m being...
todaynftnews.com
GODA’s Hilma af Klint NFT auction comes to end, artist’s family criticizes the drop
The recent NFT launch by the Gallery of Digital Assets or GODA, co-founded by Pharrell Williams in 2022, was stuck in a controversy upon receiving complaints from descendants of the late artist. On Monday, an auction was launched by GODA for tokenized digital recreations of Hilma af Klint, the noteworthy...
Woman Convinced Painting in Her House Has Mysteriously Changed
The light never looked like that before.
BBC
Mondrian painting sells for record $51m at auction
A 1930s painting by Piet Mondrian has sold for $51m (£43m) in a New York auction, a record for the artist's work. The piece was last sold in 1983 for $2.15m, which is equivalent to $6.4m (£5.4m) in today's money. The head of impressionist and modern art at...
FodorsTravel
Paris’ Nickname ‘the City of Light’ Has a Gruesome Backstory
What is now a city synonymous with romance was once Europe's murder capital. Lining lanes, plazas, and roads, Paris’ streetlamps are decorated by intricate metalwork, delicate mosaics, and colorful glass panes. The French capital is such a cultured, picturesque city that even its lamps are majestic. Behind this artistry, however, is a ghastly tale that explains Paris’ famous moniker, “The City of Light.”
