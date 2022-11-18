Read full article on original website
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
NorthWestern customers to see bump in monthly refunds from overpriced pollution clean-up
More than 48,000 NorthWestern Energy customers in South Dakota will see higher refunds in their utility bills over the next year. The Public Utilities Commission approved a plan by the company on Friday that will bump up the refunds it has used to pay back customers since 2016 for a cleanup project that came in under budget.
NSU Runners Set New Personal Marks at Regional Championships
JOPLIN, MO (NSUWolves.com) – NCAA DII Regional Championships in Joplin, MO. The Northern State University men’s and women’s cross country teams took 21st (men) and 17th (women) from the NCAA Central Region Championships on Saturday. The men recorded an average 10k time of 32:33.0, while the women notched an average 6k time of 23:15.0.
Wolves’ Swimmers Finish Sixth at Three-Day Augustana Invite
SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – FRIDAY. With the second day of the Augustana Invitational in the books, the Northern State swim team remains in sixth place with a total of 107 team points. The Wolves had five swimmers advance to Friday evenings final’s session, and saw Lilly Grebner record her second NCAA B-Cut and event win through the two days of competition at the Midco Aquatic Center.
