FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
NSU Runners Set New Personal Marks at Regional Championships

JOPLIN, MO (NSUWolves.com) – NCAA DII Regional Championships in Joplin, MO. The Northern State University men’s and women’s cross country teams took 21st (men) and 17th (women) from the NCAA Central Region Championships on Saturday. The men recorded an average 10k time of 32:33.0, while the women notched an average 6k time of 23:15.0.
Wolves’ Swimmers Finish Sixth at Three-Day Augustana Invite

SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – FRIDAY. With the second day of the Augustana Invitational in the books, the Northern State swim team remains in sixth place with a total of 107 team points. The Wolves had five swimmers advance to Friday evenings final’s session, and saw Lilly Grebner record her second NCAA B-Cut and event win through the two days of competition at the Midco Aquatic Center.
