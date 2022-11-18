ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD holds situational awareness class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church partnered with the Wichita Falls Police Department Thursday evening for an event aimed at helping women protect themselves. Held at Anchor Baptist Church, those in attendance learned about situational awareness. Police said people are often distracted with their phones or even so...
40 Thanksgiving meals donated to Wichita Falls families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses. Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.
4th annual Sox Appeal runs through Dec. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 knows how cold Texoma winters can be, so we’ve partnered with StarImage Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery to host our fourth annual Sox Appeal sock drive!. Socks are the kind of clothing where you don’t realize how great they are until...
One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
IDEA grant delivered to Wichita Falls ISD teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls ISD teachers started their mornings off with a pleasant surprise from representatives from the WFISD Foundation and administrators. Teachers across the district received a grant totaling more than 18 thousand dollars to 29 district teachers. January Cadotte, partnership coordinator for the district,...
Carolina is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Carolina is a sweet cat who would like to join your family. Emily’s...
Tascosa out, Wellington and Randall going for an Area Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The second round of high school football playoffs are happening tonight. One game is complete. The Tascosa Rebel’s season ended in Wichita Falls and they fall 31-7 to Burleson Centennial. Tascosa spotted the Spartans a 17-0 lead at the half. The 10-1 Wellington Skyrockets are on...
Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?

Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
Windthorst volleyball wins state title

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday. The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition. Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23,...
Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
City of Byers rescinds boil order

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the boil order for the city on Nov. 12 due to low water pressure. The public water system has reportedly taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ said they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
