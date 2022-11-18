Read full article on original website
WFPD holds situational awareness class
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church partnered with the Wichita Falls Police Department Thursday evening for an event aimed at helping women protect themselves. Held at Anchor Baptist Church, those in attendance learned about situational awareness. Police said people are often distracted with their phones or even so...
40 Thanksgiving meals donated to Wichita Falls families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses. Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.
4th annual Sox Appeal runs through Dec. 2
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 knows how cold Texoma winters can be, so we’ve partnered with StarImage Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery to host our fourth annual Sox Appeal sock drive!. Socks are the kind of clothing where you don’t realize how great they are until...
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
IDEA grant delivered to Wichita Falls ISD teachers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls ISD teachers started their mornings off with a pleasant surprise from representatives from the WFISD Foundation and administrators. Teachers across the district received a grant totaling more than 18 thousand dollars to 29 district teachers. January Cadotte, partnership coordinator for the district,...
Carolina is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Carolina is a sweet cat who would like to join your family. Emily’s...
Tascosa out, Wellington and Randall going for an Area Championship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The second round of high school football playoffs are happening tonight. One game is complete. The Tascosa Rebel’s season ended in Wichita Falls and they fall 31-7 to Burleson Centennial. Tascosa spotted the Spartans a 17-0 lead at the half. The 10-1 Wellington Skyrockets are on...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Call Field and Fairway shortly after 7 a.m. According to the officials, the wreck involved a silver Lincoln Navigator and a gray GMC Yukon.
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?
Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
Man pleads guilty in face of “15.5 quadrillion DNA odds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man who denied sexually assaulting an Iowa Park teen apparently decides the “15.5 quadrillion” DNA odds against him are too high to fight, and pleads guilty November 18, 2022. Jamie Hibler pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years […]
2-vehicle wreck briefly closes part of Fairway Blvd
A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning closed the southbound lanes of Fairway Boulevard.
Windthorst volleyball wins state title
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday. The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition. Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23,...
Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
WFPD looking for answers in gun shop burglary
Seven years ago, almost to the day, Texoma Armory was the victim of an aggravated robbery where the owner was shot five times.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
City of Byers rescinds boil order
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the boil order for the city on Nov. 12 due to low water pressure. The public water system has reportedly taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ said they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
Man convicted of new charge of improper photos in stores
A man who took clandestine photos of women in stores has been convicted on his latest charge of improper invasive recording and has his probation for a previous conviction revoked.
