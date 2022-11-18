Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG pushing to extend telehealth options for opioid use treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling for more resources to help treat opioid use disorder. Cameron joined a coalition of 45 attorneys general Thursday in urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to extend telehealth options for treating opioid use disorder.
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
thelevisalazer.com
BESHEAR PROPOSES ‘EDUCATION FIRST PLAN’: INCLUDES 5 PERCENT RAISE FOR ALL PERSONNEL, LOAN FORGIVENESS FOR TEACHERS
Our time to invest in education is here and our children need it now. As elected officials, our job is not to move Kentucky right or left – it’s to move Kentucky forward. One way we can continue to build a better Kentucky is by supporting education and our educators.
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
WKYT 27
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
wymt.com
Dozens of cadets become troopers in KSP graduation ceremony
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More than three dozen cadets are now Kentucky State Troopers. KSP held a graduation ceremony Friday morning for 38 new troopers of Cadet Class 102. Hundreds of family members and friends filled the ceremony, many saying they are proud of the work the troopers have accomplished.
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
albuquerquenews.net
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
WKYT 27
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
wymt.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
wymt.com
Kentucky wins 35th annual ‘Big Blue Bash’ blood drive
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - During the 35th annual Big Blue Bash, Kentucky Blood Center defeated MEDICA Regional Blood Center of Tennessee. After a strong week, Kentucky finished with 2,094 donors to Tennessee’s 1,840. Kentucky improves their lead in the friendly competition to 20-14-1, winning three of the last four. The...
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
wdrb.com
'Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope' event planned at 10 Kentucky animal shelters Dec. 1-11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to add to your family this holiday season, how about adopting a pet in need?. The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" adoption event Dec. 1 to 11, 2022. The nationwide event will include reduced adoption fees to help get homeless pets into loving homes.
wymt.com
Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia. Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport. Officials said crews are working to restore service. Below are...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
wymt.com
KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 are warning people about two new phone scams. In one scam, people have received calls from someone saying they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The scammer then demands money over the phone to avoid an arrest.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
Comments / 0