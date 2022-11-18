ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG pushing to extend telehealth options for opioid use treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling for more resources to help treat opioid use disorder. Cameron joined a coalition of 45 attorneys general Thursday in urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to extend telehealth options for treating opioid use disorder.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Dozens of cadets become troopers in KSP graduation ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More than three dozen cadets are now Kentucky State Troopers. KSP held a graduation ceremony Friday morning for 38 new troopers of Cadet Class 102. Hundreds of family members and friends filled the ceremony, many saying they are proud of the work the troopers have accomplished.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
albuquerquenews.net

18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky wins 35th annual ‘Big Blue Bash’ blood drive

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - During the 35th annual Big Blue Bash, Kentucky Blood Center defeated MEDICA Regional Blood Center of Tennessee. After a strong week, Kentucky finished with 2,094 donors to Tennessee’s 1,840. Kentucky improves their lead in the friendly competition to 20-14-1, winning three of the last four. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia. Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport. Officials said crews are working to restore service. Below are...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 are warning people about two new phone scams. In one scam, people have received calls from someone saying they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The scammer then demands money over the phone to avoid an arrest.
LONDON, KY

