CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/20 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday was quite a chilly and blustery day, albeit sunny - a far cry from last Saturday, when several record highs were set. In fact, our current weather pattern is not only way below average, but more on par with what you'd expect in January, rather than November.For last night, blustery conditions remained in place, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. A stray snow shower was also possible throughout the night. It was cold, with temperatures plunging into the 20s areawide. A Freeze Warning was in place for the five boroughs, as well as Nassau and Hudson counties, as...
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
