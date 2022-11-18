ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

nbcboston.com

NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say

One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
nbcboston.com

Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton

Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

One Man Stabbed During Altercation in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50 year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say

New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
QUINCY, MA
foxbangor.com

Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan

SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
SULLIVAN, ME
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old

UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
BOSTON, MA

