Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Police seek help in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Lowell shooting
LOWELL, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian...
nbcboston.com
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
nbcboston.com
3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton
Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
Unlicensed driver charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Charlestown
A Lynn man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Charlestown last Thursday.
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
NECN
One Man Stabbed During Altercation in Manchester, NH
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50 year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
nbcboston.com
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts date rape drug case, details released
BOSTON, November 22, 2022 — A Rhode Island man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today on charges that he drugged and raped a woman in Boston earlier this month, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick was charged in Central Division of Boston...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan
SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
whav.net
No Injuries in Early Tuesday Morning Haverhill Fire; Firefighters Surrounded by Livestock at Scene
An early morning, two-alarm fire Tuesday resulted in the total loss of a single-family home on West Lowell Avenue in Haverhill, but there were no injuries reported and various livestock were rescued. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV firefighters were initially dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
Comments / 0