Montgomery County, MD

WTOP

Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race

Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County announces police accountability recommendations following department audit

Montgomery County has released its final recommendations for police accountability as part of a police department audit. County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Bernice Mireku-North, the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member co-chair, presented the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency on Friday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Race Extremely Tight

Hough leads Fitzwater by less than one-percent. Frederick, Md (KM) The race for Frederick County Executive is very tight. According to the Board of Elections latest count on Thursday, Republican Michael Hough has a less than one-percent lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater. Hough has 51,377 votes; Fitzwater has 50,515. In...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Pittman reelected for second term, more Democrats poised to win in Anne Arundel County

It took a week after Election Day before Democrat Steuart Pittman could claim victory in his reelection bid for Anne Arundel County Executive against GOP opponent Jessica Haire. Out of 176,174 votes in the county race, Haire garnered 49.8% while Pittman had 49.9% of the votes, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. It was one of three races in the county where Democrats who trailed after Election Day benefitted from mail-in ballots.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value

Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Welcomes ‘Hogan’ The VetDog To State House In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

