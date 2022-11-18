Read full article on original website
Jessica Fitzwater to serve as Frederick County’s next county executive
Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat, and two-term councilwoman will serve as Frederick County’s newest county executive.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
wfmd.com
Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race
Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County announces police accountability recommendations following department audit
Montgomery County has released its final recommendations for police accountability as part of a police department audit. County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Bernice Mireku-North, the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member co-chair, presented the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency on Friday.
talbotspy.org
Final Results of County Council Election: Haythe Wins by a Hair over Montgomery and Stickland
Well, it took longer than expected, but finally, the results of the Talbot County Council election are in, and Democrat Keasha Haythe has come up from behind to push back Republicans David Montgomery and Wade Stickland for the final contested seat after almost two weeks of counting ballots. The official...
Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris
Eastern Shore voter: If Gov. Hogan genuinely wants to play a role in taking down the far right in the GOP, he should consider challenging Congressman Harris. The post Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Race Extremely Tight
Hough leads Fitzwater by less than one-percent. Frederick, Md (KM) The race for Frederick County Executive is very tight. According to the Board of Elections latest count on Thursday, Republican Michael Hough has a less than one-percent lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater. Hough has 51,377 votes; Fitzwater has 50,515. In...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. vote count will finish Friday, election results to be certified next week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says vote counting will be finished by the close of business on Friday but will certify election results by early next week. The Deputy Director of the Anne Arundel County Board of elections, Richard T. Siejack, states "Tomorrow at...
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
wypr.org
Pittman reelected for second term, more Democrats poised to win in Anne Arundel County
It took a week after Election Day before Democrat Steuart Pittman could claim victory in his reelection bid for Anne Arundel County Executive against GOP opponent Jessica Haire. Out of 176,174 votes in the county race, Haire garnered 49.8% while Pittman had 49.9% of the votes, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. It was one of three races in the county where Democrats who trailed after Election Day benefitted from mail-in ballots.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later
BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Adopting Equity as Fundamental Value
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a resolution that would affirm equity as a fundamental value of the county government, and lay out a series of projects and goals to put that value into action. In 2020, supervisors created the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the position of chief equity...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes ‘Hogan’ The VetDog To State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
