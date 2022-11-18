Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
dallasexpress.com
Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
WISN
Waukesha leaders react to parade attack trial sentencing
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community where convicted killer Darrell Brooks caused so much pain is ready to move forward. The mayor of Waukesha, the Waukesha police chief and the Waukesha fire chief came together for a news conference Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Brooks learned his fate in a Waukesha courtroom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks motions hearing; tied to appeal following conviction
A motions hearing was held in Waukesha County on Friday, Nov. 18 for Darrell Brooks. It was associated with an appeal following his conviction on 76 charges associated with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
WISN
City of Waukesha to host parade remembrance ceremony at 4:39 p.m. Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nov. 21, 2021 was a day that forever changed the Waukesha community, and Monday, the community will gather together in remembrance. A ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park -- the exact time of the tragedy last year. "It did traumatize myself, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The Milwaukee woman was taken to the...
nbc15.com
Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
'Justice has prevailed': Reactions to Brooks' life in prison sentence
Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Following the sentencing, numerous officials began releasing statements.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
