dallasexpress.com

Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Waukesha leaders react to parade attack trial sentencing

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The community where convicted killer Darrell Brooks caused so much pain is ready to move forward. The mayor of Waukesha, the Waukesha police chief and the Waukesha fire chief came together for a news conference Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Brooks learned his fate in a Waukesha courtroom.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K

MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The Milwaukee woman was taken to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI

