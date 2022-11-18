ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspected York County tool thief

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Preliminary hearing postponed for Enola man charged for allegedly buying, selling human remains

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office, has been postponed. The hearing was postponed until 2023, abc27 learned around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cumberland County man was charged in late July […]
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child

WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police looking for teen missing from central Pa.

A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for about two weeks, police said. Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him around 3 p.m. Nov. 9, according to Chambersburg police. Police said anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Missing teen found safely in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: Police say Mason Koontz has been located safely. Washington Township Police issued an advisory for a missing teen. He has brown eyes and hair and is 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds. Anyone who sees Koontz is asked to contact police at 911 or 717-762-1447.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

FOX 43

