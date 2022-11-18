Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
Preliminary hearing postponed for Enola man charged for allegedly buying, selling human remains
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office, has been postponed. The hearing was postponed until 2023, abc27 learned around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Cumberland County man was charged in late July […]
Harrisburg homicide suspect stabbed man 18 times with his own knife: police
A man killed at Hall Manor earlier this month brought a knife to a confrontation, but it was taken from him before he was stabbed 18 times, and now police have arrested his assailant. Angel Echevarria-Rivera, 32, is charged with criminal homicide in the incident that resulted in the death...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child
WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boys kidnapped in Walmart parking lot call 911 from SUV traveling 120 mph, PA cops say
While a dad got out of his SUV to go inside Walmart, another man jumped in and took off with the father’s three boys in the backseat, according to authorities in Pennsylvania. The kidnapped boys called 911, and one of them said he was in a vehicle with a...
abc27.com
Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
Police looking for teen missing from central Pa.
A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for about two weeks, police said. Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him around 3 p.m. Nov. 9, according to Chambersburg police. Police said anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip...
Northern York County Police training day aims to educate officers on cognitive disorders
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department participated in training earlier Wednesday for Project Lifesaver held in Dover. This project's goal is to train officers on locating individuals with cognitive disorders at a quicker rate than in previous encounters. The department's Chief of Police, David...
abc27.com
Man charged with homicide in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.
Family offers $100K reward in cold case murder in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in 2003 said it would pay $100,000 to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his murder. Maryland State Police said Richard Atkins Jr.’s family members […]
WGAL
State police: Adams County man led police on chase in stolen vehicle, three children inside
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An Adams County man led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with three children inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, is charged with DUI, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Lancaster woman jailed for role in deadly June 2019 crash on Route 30
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman will serve at least four years in prison for her role in a deadly crash on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Renee S. Emerick, 25, pleaded guilty in June to homicide by...
Missing teen found safely in Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: Police say Mason Koontz has been located safely. Washington Township Police issued an advisory for a missing teen. He has brown eyes and hair and is 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds. Anyone who sees Koontz is asked to contact police at 911 or 717-762-1447.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
York blood drive held to honor two firefighters killed by impaired drivers
YORK, Pa. — A special blood drive will be held in memory of two members of the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. The blood drive will be held at Genesis Church, located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will honor Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller.
York County man arrested after allegedly assaulting 10-year-old son
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township police arrested an Etters man after he allegedly choked, pinned and suffocated his son. The boy's teen brother witnessed Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, assault him, according to a criminal complaint. On Nov. 20 around 11:24 p.m. police received a report that Elliott had...
Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food
CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping three children
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man has been charged with the kidnapping of three children in Gettysburg. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot with three children inside.
