Read full article on original website
Related
‘So full of life’: Friends, family remember couple killed in Northville Twp. crash
Through tears, he recalls his favorite memories with his little sister — after all, she’s been his best friend since she was two days old. Bassam Kadry lost his best friend suddenly in a car accident just after midnight Saturday. Manal Kadry, 40, and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were driving home from...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Vienna Township commits nearly $400K to fix ‘sad state’ of popular Clio area bike path
VIENNA TWP., MI -- Bike riders and walkers use the George Atkin Jr. Recreational Trail year-round and township officials say it’s the most traveled path of its type in Genesee County. Now the township Board of Trustees has committed most of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Comments / 0